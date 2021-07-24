Question: What route running through St. Joseph initially was labeled the Pacific Street Expressway? Here’s a hint: It has exits at 22nd and 28th streets, among others.
U.S. Highway 36, of course.
Here’s another one: Which road at first was called Interstate 71?
Well, that’s fairly easy, seeing as how we have only one interstate. Sure, it’s I-29.
It may be hard for young people and new residents to believe, but Highway 36 once came into the city on Frederick Avenue. And the interstate has not always been there. In fact, at the time it was being planned, that land was outside the city limits.
Both projects were announced on Feb. 22, 1956, in what had to be one of the biggest news stories of the year. “$40,000,000 City Highway Plan Revealed,” the page one Gazette headline proclaimed.
Rex Whitton, the chief engineer for the state highway commission, told civic leaders the state and federal governments would pay for the vast majority of the work, but the city would need to come up with about $600,000 for rights-of-way. A bond would be sought for that purpose.
Whitton added that the state would like to see the new 36 routed along either Pacific or Messanie streets. Pacific would be better, since “It’s cheaper to acquire rights-of-way and it lends itself better to actual construction.”
A bond election passed easily later that year, and “Interstate 71” was changed officially to Interstate 29, to conform to the government’s new system of numbering interstate routes. Work on the road began in October 1957 near Pigeon Creek.
Construction of the section between Frederick Avenue and Platte City progressed at a steady pace, and a dedication ceremony was held on Dec. 15, 1960, at the U.S. Highway 169 exit.
“We present this new route to the people of the state and the nation on behalf of the state highway commission,” News-Press & Gazette publisher Henry D. Bradley, a member of the commission, told the 300 spectators on hand. Also taking part were Congressman William Hull, Mayor Arthur Meers and the Benton High School marching band.
Now that the first large section of the interstate was complete, work would begin on the next two — north of Frederick Avenue and south of Platte City.
A bit of trivia: At the time of the original announcement in 1956, the city’s eastern boundary was 36th Street. A major annexation took place in 1958, virtually doubling the size of the town. So when I-29 opened in 1960, it was within the city limits.
Meanwhile, things were moving slowly on Highway 36, which was being called the Pacific Street Expressway. It took four years for design work to be completed and rights-of-way to be acquired, and construction didn’t begin until 1961.
Within a year, though, there was visible progress, and the thoroughfare was opened to the public on Dec. 19, 1964.
The News-Press story that day made note of an interchange with I-29, and “from I-29 to the Pony Express Bridge requires about five minutes. The old route (Frederick to Downtown, then different streets south to the bridge) took four times as long.”
Months before, Bradley had presided over a Highway 36 ceremony in Hamilton, Missouri, where he addressed the importance of good roads, noting that Missouri had the lowest gasoline tax in the nation. “We are failing to keep our systems adequate to meet our needs,” he added.
Hmm. Sounds like talk among legislators this spring in Jefferson City, regarding a possible increase in the gas tax – which now is the second-lowest in the country.
What’s that about history repeating itself?
