I was the editor of our Progress Edition in the 1980s. Before that I was a reporter seeking out Progress stories, a task many didn’t like because it meant extra work. I didn’t mind it and rather liked the Progress Edition – it gave our readers a little snapshot of St. Joseph in a given year.
Over the next few weeks, I plan to review some excerpts from past Progress Editions. Today’s column deals with 1973, the year I began on the News-Press:
Philips Roxane now has a farm west of Cosby that it uses to research and develop animal vaccines and serums. The farm replaces an earlier facility at the St. Joseph Stock Yards.
The farm includes a barn, shed and laboratory. There are some 240 steers and 140 horses there, which are blood donors for the production of anti-serum used in the treatment of disease in large animals.
A.J. August is the first retail store to be built anew under the urban renewal program. The men’s clothing store, which had been at Fourth and Felix streets for years, is constructing a new brick building at the northeast corner of Fifth and Felix.
“A total community effort is being put forth, and that is what has made us decide to stay Downtown,” said general manager Calvin Adler. The store will be on the pedestrian mall that is being planned for Felix Street.
Construction played a major part in the progress for the St. Joseph School District in 1972, Superintendent Gerald Troester said.
Parkway Elementary School was completed at 29th and Duncan streets, Robidoux Middle School is nearing completion at St. Joseph Avenue and Maxwell Road and the district bought the old Christian Brothers property on Noyes Boulevard and opened Bode Middle School. In addition, four acres of land were purchased to expand Lafayette High School’s athletic field.
Bob Fay’s Television and Appliance Center, 36th and Mitchell, is reporting a 50% increase in sales over the previous year. The company added the Zenith TV and stereo line in 1972, along with its own television service department.
Now in its fourth year of operation, Bob Fay’s sells General Electric appliances, the Hoover sweeper line and a full line of kitchen cabinets and carpeting.
Quaker Oats is demonstrating its commitment to St. Joseph with a plan to spend between $6 million and $8 million in improvements over the next three years, officials said. The company is a major producer of hot cereals, grits, masa and prepared baking mixes.
General Manager James Esson said a new distribution center is the centerpiece of the project. The company also plans to modernize its bulk storage facilities and provide programs for pollution abatement and sanitation improvements.
The Sirloin Stockade at the Belt and Beck Road, one of St. Joseph’s most popular restaurants, is building a second facility at 38th and Mitchell.
The restaurant served more than 290,000 meals last year, manager Tom Layne said. Dinners are offered at an attractive price, children’s meals are half off and senior citizens get a discount during certain hours. While char-broiled steaks are their specialty, fish and other items are available.
Methodist Medical Center saw progress in several areas last year, director Warren Hinton said. The Downtown hospital is now equipped to perform total hip and knee replacements, as well as cardiovascular surgery.
In addition, there now is full-time physician coverage in the emergency room from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Also new is a respiratory therapy department, pulmonary function testing and speech-hearing equipment, which offers new hope to the deaf.
