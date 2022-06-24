A few weeks ago we began a series on News-Press articles from more recent times, beginning with 10 years ago and then going to 20. Today let’s continue the trend and look at a random day from 30 years ago.
The date: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1992.
Crucial shots
A total of 75 children will miss school because they do not have the state-required immunizations, Suzanne Jones reported.
“A lot of parents are mad,” said Jo Stokes, coordinator of health services for the St. Joseph School District. “But we told them this is exactly what would happen.”
The shots, which protect against such illnesses as measles and mumps, are available at Patee Hall. “We’re going to take as many children as we can possibly get in,” said nursing coordinator Connie Bonebrake.
Coming to town
The City Council cleared the way last night for a Walmart Supercenter on the North Belt Highway.
The council approved rezoning 30 acres near Cook Road for the center, which would contain 200,000 square feet of space and allow for parking 1,300 cars. Realtor Ronald Jones said new entrances would be built on the Belt and at Cook Road, and new traffic signals would be installed.
Jones added that a second tract of 18 acres north of the site would be sought for rezoning later. This area could accommodate additional stores, including possibly a Sam’s Club.
Taking a stroll
If you live around Mark Twain School and see a stranger roaming the neighborhood, don’t worry. It’s only school board president Ed Murphy.
A parents’ group told the board the route between the school and the bus stop at 36th and Penn streets is not safe to walk. “There are blind hills, dangerous intersections and few sidewalks,” Diane Hofmeister, one of the parents, said.
Murphy told the group he believes the route is safe but will walk it himself to see. He acknowledged it is a “long walk.”
Nothing to fear
Kansas City Chiefs fans should pity the Los Angeles Raiders instead of fearing them, sports editor Steve Booher says.
Booher made the comments after the Chiefs walloped the Raiders, 27-7, in a Monday night game in Kansas City. Quarterback Dave Krieg ran for two touchdowns and halfback Barry Word rolled up 125 yards, all before 77,486 fans – the largest crowd at Arrowhead in 20 years.
“That score may not sound like a whipping, but believe me, it was,” Booher wrote. “Now the Raiders are 0-4. They probably won’t even make the playoffs.”
No picnic
Most of us probably enjoy the sound of wind chimes. But to a reader who wrote to “Dear Abby,” they were just annoying.
The woman said a neighbor hung them halfway between their two houses, and “it’s rude and inconsiderate. The racket is something else.” What should she do?
Abby’s answer: ”First, I would tell her what I thought, and would hold the ladder while she took them down. Then I’d suggest she set them up in her living room with a fan blowing and listen to them to her heart’s content.”
Short, sweet and to the point. Abby never did mince words.
