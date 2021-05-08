A recent report to the City Council stated that the St. Joseph Aquatic Park and Krug Pool need updating. Longtime News-Press readers probably shouldn’t have been surprised by this, as a glance through past issues shows almost perennial problems with the city’s swimming pools.
In researching this topic, I was struck by three things: Problems with Krug, right off the bat; the longevity of Hyde and Noyes and the revolutionary nature of the Aquatic Park. Let’s take a look:
“Dick Shrout, manager of the new Krug swimming pool, had the distinction of being ‘the first person in’ at the pool’s opening yesterday afternoon,” the News-Press reported on June 21, 1958. Actually, he was pushed in by pool personnel as a joke. Shrout told the newspaper, however, he was “kind of expecting it” and was not surprised.
All well and good. But the news that came on Sept. 11, only three months later, was not: “A break in the bottom of the new Krug pool was caused by inferior construction, City Engineer C.F. Brumbach said. The break has caused a considerable quantity of water to drain from the pool.”
Maybe we shouldn’t be so fast to criticize, though. “These pools were built with a life expectancy of about 20 years,” noted Jeff Atkins, assistant director of parks and recreation. “Ours are 60 years old or more.”
The “or more” certainly applies to Noyes and Hyde, which were built in 1924 and 1925, respectively. As the years passed and renovations were needed, new shells would be built inside the original pools. Sometimes a pipe burst. Other times, a leak was found.
Still, like Krug, the pools were repaired and kept going … and going … and going.
Then came 2004, when construction began at Noyes and Messanie on an ambitious new water world that locals had only dreamed about before. Called the St. Joseph Aquatic Park, the 11,000-square-foot facility opened on June 4, 2005.
News-Press reporter Alyson Raletz described the glee of the hundreds of children on hand: “They could douse themselves in a new waterfall, float down the lazy river and swirl in the vortex pool,” she wrote. Yet most of the kids were interested in one thing: “The slides!’” Lauretta Myers, 13, and Grace Haenni, 12, said in unison.
“Lifeguards were at the top of those 163-foot spirals to ensure that the sliders stood at least 48 inches tall,” Raletz continued. “Water jetted out and splashed the riders, and the whole way down ‘You just heard shh,’ said Trevaugh Hughes, 12.”
“It’s a quality of life issue,” then Parks Director Bill McKinney added. “St. Joseph residents deserved something like this but never had it.”
And the old Noyes Pool? It was renovated and serves as the park’s lap pool. Waste not, want not.
But you know, I still think of the aquatic park as a relatively new facility. It’s 16 years old? Really? “Yeah, it’s approaching the time when it needs repairs, too,” Atkins says.
Soon our residents will have the latest development in pool life with a “splash pad” at Hyde. It’s not a swimming pool in the traditional sense, but rather an area with different sizes and types of water jets that kids, especially, will love as they run through and play in them. The jets are motion-activated — meaning the city will save big on water costs — and no lifeguards are required, another drain on budgets.
The pad is located near the site of the original Hyde pool, which was demolished two years ago. “If it’s popular — and we think it will be — we’d like to build them in other parts of town,” Atkins says.
A plan for the future. It’s nice to see that.
