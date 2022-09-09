I continue to be surprised by the interesting stories I run across in the News-Press and Gazette files when I’m looking for something else. I’ve mentioned a few in recent columns and have received some good responses.
Let’s take a look at a few more:
Sept. 24. 1989: Magician dazzles crowd at South
Side Festival
Magician David Sandy wowed spectators with feats of wizardry as the South Side put on its first Fall Festival this weekend.
Sandy made scarves disappear and demonstrated a guillotine that sliced carrots but spared human heads, among other acts. The two-day festival featured a parade, a health fair, craft displays, food and a performance by the River City Saints, a jazz group. Events were held at Hyde Park, King Hill Methodist Church and Kovac Plaza.
We reported: “LouAnne Crockett, chairwoman of the executive committee, said this first festival was a success, ‘but it can’t do anything but get better.’ The weekend’s activities were scattered throughout the community to accommodate everyone, but an effort will be made to consolidate events next year.”
July 25, 1985: Wrecking ball set
to fell auditorium
For more than 75 years, the City Auditorium played host to some great basketball games, concerts, ROTC events and wrestling matches. But its glory days are over.
A crane and wrecking ball were to begin tearing down the structure today, beginning with the north brick wall, near the stage area. A few years ago the city sought bids for needed work on the building, including a new roof and heating system, but none were submitted.
We reported: “Efforts to find a buyer who would preserve the building were not successful. Present plans call for the Auditorium to be torn down and a parking lot constructed to serve the Buchanan County Courthouse.”
Sept. 11, 1965: Central scores 13 points, wins Jamboree
Fullback Tripper Gench and halfback Barry Reynolds scored touchdowns as the Central Indians collected 13 points to win the city football Jamboree Friday night.
David Mejia connected on a pass to Rodney Smith to give Lafayette its only touchdown of the evening. Benton and Christian Brothers failed to score in the six-period football carnival, although Danny Brown and Bill Brinton led a couple of nice drives for the Cardinals and Tom Bransfield and Marty Soper guided the C.B. effort.
We reported: “Central looked like it might add another score against C.B. when Donnie Roberts came in as quarterback and fired a long strike to Jay Maddox, putting the ball on the Golden Eagles’ 30. But Roberts then had a missile intercepted by Joe Cobb, ending the threat.”
Dec. 14, 1962: Christmas pageant at Lafayette tonight
The Holy Grail, a Christmas pageant that Lafayette High School has presented annually for more than 30 years, will be performed tonight in the school auditorium.
Leading players include Mary Rails, as Mary; Richard McCulloch, Joseph; Ray Townsend, King Arthur; Darrell Throckmorton, Lancelot; and Walter Hanabury, Galahad. The three kings will be Richard Cox, Melchoir; Lionel Brown, Gasper; and Wayne Evans, Balthasar. Judy Miller and Sylvia Wilson will do the reading of the play.
We reported: “An elaborate set with sections of stained-glass windows and carefully preserved costumes are used each year for the production done in pantomime with a reader doing the dialogue.”
