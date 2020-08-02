It started innocently enough. I walked into the News-Press newsroom about 7 a.m. and headed for my spot on the sports desk. My editor, Allen Seifert, saw me coming and started chuckling.
“Oh, have I got a surprise for you, Terry,” he said. “You’re going to interview Andre the Giant, the wrestler. He and his manager will be in here this morning.”
It was April 12, 1974, and it turned out to be one of the oddest interviews I ever conducted.
“I don’t speak English,” the 7-foot-4, 424-pound monster of a man told me a couple of hours later, as reporters and editors in the newsroom gawked at the sight of him. He turned everything over to his manager, Frank Valois, who noted that Andre is French and never learned our language.
Andre can’t be beaten, Valois insisted, mainly because no one has been able to lift him. Brought to town by promoter Gust Karras, Andre was to join with partner Mike George to wrestle Lord Alfred Hayes and Bob Brown at the City Auditorium that night.
But one story does not a day make, and Andre the Giant’s story can be summed up pretty quickly — he was in town to wrestle, he won (of course). To round out today’s column, I thought it would be interesting to take you back to the OLD “Turning Back the Pages” concept, which details several stories happening that day.
So what else was in the news on April 12, 1974? Let’s go through the paper and take a look:
Walt Vandelicht of the Missouri Highway Department announced plans for a new Interstate 29 interchange north of St. Joseph. It will be at the State Route K intersection in southern Andrew County.
Former Vice President Spiro Agnew moved out of his federal office across the street from the White House. Agnew resigned last fall after pleading no contest to income tax evasion.
A strike at Westab by local graphic arts workers is in its 10th day. A federal mediator said neither side has changed its position and no meetings are set.
County Commissioner Joe Gray is awaiting a legal ruling to see if he can run for re-election. Gray was appointed to the post last year by Gov. Kit Bond, but as it turns out, he does not live in that district.
Resident Frank Mazur was shocked when he tried to pay his state income tax in cash at the local revenue office and it was turned down. He was told the state now only takes checks, money orders and bank drafts.
Joyce Winston, recently elected as the first woman on the City Council, was the subject of a half-page feature. “It’s a sense of accomplishment, and I hope this will encourage other women to take part in the governmental process,” she told reporter Kay Fox.
An ad for Woolco, 1417 N. Belt Highway, touted boys’ long-sleeved shirts for $2.22, an AM transistor radio for $2.58, and a GE washer for $199.
“The Great Gatsby,” starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, was playing at the Fox East Hills Theater. Meanwhile, at the Hillcrest Four, “The Sting” and Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” were the big features.
The top TV programs on tap for that evening were “The Brady Bunch,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” the “Odd Couple” and the “Jimmy Dean Show.”
Funny, a number of those shows are still popular on MeTV and other nostalgia channels. I guess some things never go out of style.