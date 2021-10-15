Last week, in our look at much-loved St. Joseph restaurants that are no more, we examined the Jerre-Anne Cafeteria and the Tik-Tok. This followed a column a few weeks ago that profiled Wyatt’s Cafeteria, Boston Market and the Bucket Shop.
Why stop there? Today’s spotlight shines on the Snow White Restaurant and Wade’s Indian Grill, two popular places whose growth and changes were documented in the News-Press and Gazette through the years:
The Snow White Restaurant
This little eatery’s story goes back to 1939 when Bradley and Stella Christie opened the Ice House No. 5 at the Belt and Frederick. Four years later the tiny restaurant was remodeled, enlarged and renamed the Snow White. But it had nothing to do with the Disney character.
“It referred to the color and cleanliness of the restaurant, which was basic white trimmed in black,” Mrs. Christie told business reporter Terry Raffensperger in 1990. “Through the years, the building has been remodeled and expanded 14 times.”
The Snow White featured a diner-style menu, jukeboxes on the tables and curb service. Many of us went there primarily for The Big ‘Un, a double-deck hamburger that was sort of a precursor to the Big Mac.
“The Big ‘Un had a sauce that tasted similar to Thousand Island dressing, only not as thick,” recalls Amaryilis Garver Horning, who graduated from Lafayette High School in 1960 and now lives in Stover, Missouri. “Their pies were also outstanding. It was a great place.”
This is why so many of us cringed when we saw this News-Press headline in July 1990: “Fate of landmark Snow White unknown.” The Christies had retired, and new owners were considering options, Raffensperger reported.
In the end, the building was razed and a Winstead’s went up in its place. But that didn’t last, and it too was razed. Today a Walgreens sits on the site.
Wade’s Indian Grill Another News-Press headline that broke a lot of hearts appeared in September 1965: “Wade’s Eating Place to be Demolished.”
“The equipment is being sold and the Hastings-Madget Wrecking Co. will demolish the building,” manager Gene Borowski said. He referred all other questions to owner C.D. Liggett, developer of the STP motor oil additive, who was living in Switzerland. Liggett never addressed the matter.
It closed the book on a little restaurant that a lot of people had loved for years. Located at 1702 Mitchell Ave., Wade’s Indian Grill was one of the city’s first drive-in restaurants and also sported the most interesting décor: a totem pole outside and various Indian artifacts inside, along with a 15-foot-long wood carving depicting a Jesse James train robbery.
The restaurant had begun in the 1930s as Wade’s Hamburgers at 2030 Frederick Ave. Liggett acquired the business, and in 1951 he moved it to the Mitchell Avenue location with a new building, new name and new menu.
Regarding that menu, most people associate Wade’s with two things: a Wahoo burger and a “dry bowl” of chili (no beans).
“The Wahoo was a crumbly-type hamburger with a great flavor,” said Gloria Pusateri, retired vice president of human resources for Boehringer Ingelheim. “That was my favorite, but a lot of my friends preferred the ‘dry bowl.’ I wish I had the recipes.”
Rumor has it that cayenne pepper was added to the chili to make the Wahoo burger. But just how much would you use? Too little, and you couldn’t taste it. Too much, and you might ruin it.
Ah, but isn’t that always the case?
