Several weeks back we examined a day from 10 years ago – 2012 – and then, in succeeding weeks, from 2002, from 1992 and from 1982. Today, let’s go back 50 years.
The date: Sunday, Nov. 12, 1972.
A runaway
In an editorial, “Strong for Nixon,” we noted incumbent Richard Nixon’s landslide victory over Sen. George McGovern in Tuesday’s presidential election. Nixon carried 49 states, piling up 521 electoral votes to McGovern’s 17.
“That’s a most substantial endorsement of the President’s efforts to achieve a peace with honor in Vietnam,” we wrote.
In other highlights from Tuesday, Christopher “Kit” Bond became the nation’s youngest governor at age 33, and Chillicothe cattle rancher Jerry Litton, 35, was elected to Congress from this district.
(Question: Which state did McGovern carry? The answer can be found at the end of this column).
A fine season
In another editorial, “Praise for Benton,” we congratulated the Benton High School football team, which just completed the program’s first undefeated regular season in 26 years.
The squad is led by quarterback Scott McCamy, guard Buddy Gray, end Mike Huffman and tackle Dave Mapel. Richard Lehman is the coach.
‘It’s been a fine season for Benton,” we wrote. “The Cardinals are deserving of a great deal of praise.”
Faster, faster
County Clerk David Mason wants to obtain an electronic scanner to help count votes in future elections.
Such a machine, he told reporter Robert L. Slater, could “read” and tabulate 300 paper ballots per minute. “That would mean tabulation of all results within one to two hours after being brought to the Courthouse,” he added.
Young readers
The Parent-Teacher Association at Eugene Field School will conduct a workshop, “The New Reading Program,” at 7:30 Thursday evening at the school.
The program is designed for parents of first-and second-grade students. Members of the planning committee are Mrs. Richard Maginn, Mrs. Ron Lautaret, Mrs. Edward Bischoff, Mrs. William McKinney, Mrs. Robert Myers, Mrs. Robert Pumphrey and Mrs. James Esson. Principal Gerry Smith will moderate.
Popular choice
Keith Marsh Chevrolet has donated a new Vega station wagon and a six-cylinder passenger car engine to Missouri Western College for students to use in laboratory work.
John Evans, an automotive technology instructor, said students should find the drive train and chassis components especially interesting. The Vega, a subcompact, was introduced in 1970 and has become one of Chevy’s most popular cars, partially because of its low cost.
In theaters
“Ryan’s Daughter,” the winner of two Academy Awards, is now playing at the Trail Theater.
Films at the Hillcrest 4 Theaters include “Dumbo,” “The Mechanic,” “Carry On, Doctor,” and an oldie, “The Adventures of Marco Polo,” starring Gary Cooper. “Hickey and Boggs” is at the Fox East Hills, and the Belt Drive-In is showing “Trinity Is Still My Name.”
Now available
The Robidoux Hotel at Fifth and Francis streets is now offering furnished apartments.
Rent starts at $200 a month. Features include a kitchen, maid service, air conditioning, parking and dining room service.
(Answer: George McGovern carried Massachusetts.)
