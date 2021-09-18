I’ve lived most of my life in St. Joseph, except for the years between 1988 and 1999, when a job offer lured me to Columbia, Missouri. I’d come back to visit family and friends on weekends every couple of months, and we always went out to eat.
Imagine my surprise when I moved back and discovered that three of my favorite restaurants — Wyatt’s Cafeteria, Boston Market and the Bucket Shop — had closed. They were all so popular. What happened?
Thanks to this column, I have the opportunity to dig through old News-Press files and find out. Let’s see what’s in there:
Wyatt’s Cafeteria
Wyatt’s was located south of Frederick on the Belt, on the site of the current CVS Pharmacy. “Wyatt’s Cafeteria Open Tomorrow,” the News-Press headline read on Feb. 6, 1980.
Cafeterias are popular, You can get a piece of chicken, mashed potatoes and corn, for instance, and be charged for only those items. Or skip the big dishes and get a piece of pie and coffee. “We loved it,” retired reporter Denise Kerns said, referring to herself and husband Dean.
Wyatt’s relationship with St. Joseph lasted 17 years. “Wyatt’s Cafeteria Shuts Doors Without Warning,” the News-Press headline proclaimed on Nov. 1, 1997.
“The restaurant needed to be remodeled and the lease on the land was about up,” manager George Burks told Business Editor Terry Raffensperber. “It’s just a business decision.”
Boston Market
Located roughly where the Hy-Vee gas station is now, Boston Market opened on Sept. 30, 1996. The restaurant offered an alternative to fried foods, specializing in rotisserie chicken, meatloaf and family-style meals.
“You won’t find any microwaves or fryers in our stores,” spokeswoman Jill Bednar said.
I had eaten at a Boston Market in Kansas City and loved the meatloaf dinner. So it was a natural choice when I returned for a visit in 1997.
Good thing I did, because the restaurant was only here for two years. The parent company filed for bankruptcy in October 1998, and most of the Boston Markets in the U.S. closed.
“We have way too much debt,” spokeswoman Karen Rugen told reporter Greg Kozol. “We’re closing some of our underperforming stores.”
The Bucket Shop
I’m sure a lot of jaws dropped when the News-Press published this front-page headline on Oct. 4, 1990: “Bucket Shop Closes Doors after 48 Years.”
“It’s just time for me to do something else,” owner Peter Chirila III told reporter Allen Seifert. “I was working 80, 90 hours a week, and it got to be too much.”
Chirila, the third generation of his family to run the Bucket Shop, put it up for sale and several restaurants opened there over the next 20 years or so. But none took hold.
His grandfather had started the business in 1915 as the Mercantile Co. — with an eatery attached — at 5225 Lake Ave. Little by little the bar and restaurant grew and the general store closed.
Pete Chirila II rolled out the signature Beefburger in 1934. The Chirilas also began selling beer in half-gallon aluminum buckets and changed the name of the business to reflect that.
In 1984, Pete Chirila II shared the Beefburger recipe with reporter Julie Parker: “Cook the ground beef in a big pot, season it with salt, pepper and garlic, and skim off the fat. Put it in a hoagie bun with onions and mustard, then put a layer of chili over the top.
“It’s no secret. Anybody can do it.”
There you go, St. Joseph. What time is dinner?
