The countdown continues.
A few weeks ago we began recalling events in 10-year increments. First, there was 2012, then 2002, then 1992, and today, 1982 – 40 years ago.
I thought it might be interesting to take a look at stories in the News-Press the day after the spring election: Wednesday, April 7, 1982.
Now a winner
Twelve years ago, David Polsky lost the mayor’s race to William Bennett. It was a different outcome Tuesday.
Polsky, president of the City Council, received 9,847 votes in this year’s battle for mayor, while his opponents collectively garnered 7,877. He is in the new and used car business.
“I was at the Courthouse until 2:30 this morning, waiting for the final results,” Polsky told reporter Frederick W. Slater. “I had my name out there in the car business for 26 years, and I guess the advertising paid off.”
Cleaning up
The First Ward House, the city’s oldest “watering hole,” has a new owner.
Kenneth Reeder, 27, who has been in the real estate business, is busy with clean-up operations at the bar, located at St. Joseph and Grand avenues. “It is not going to be something big, just a neighborhood tavern,” said Reeder, who has a degree in criminology from Missouri Western State College.
Reeder is restoring a brass rail in front of the bar and removing numerous coats of varnish throughout. “I may paint a mural on that vacant east side of the tavern,” he said.
Lofty goals
Rosecrans Airport manager Michael Cazel is proposing that the field become a flight service station for the Federal Aviation Administration.
“It would have a very definite economic impact on the city,” he said, adding that such status also could help protect Rosecrans’ tower from closure. The stations provide flight information, weather conditions and clear flight plans for private planes.
St. Joseph is one of 10 cities in the state expected to submit bids for the honor. The current station for western Missouri is at Kansas City’s Municipal Airport.
New in town
Armour Star bacon is selling for $1.39 a pound and a pint of strawberries is going for 69 cents at Newey’s Super, a new grocery store at 4913 Lake Ave.
Other specials include five ears of sweet corn for $1 and a two-pound bag of Shurfine brown sugar for 79 cents as the store celebrates its grand opening. Thomas Market formerly was in that space.
Newey’s has some solid competition. Today’s weekly grocery ads feature four pages of specials from the Green Hills stores and four pages from the Drive-In Super Markets: Kovac’s, Swanson’s, Parisoff’s and Pick ‘n Save.
Survivors
Cold, rainy weather has affected high school sports this spring, but a couple of matches survived the elements on Tuesday.
Lafayette defeated Cameron in tennis, 9-0, at the North Side Complex behind Curt Claycomb and Gary Anderson’s doubles win.
Meanwhile, Tom Squires shot a 38 to guide Central to a 164-179 victory in golf over Atchison, in a match at Fairview.
