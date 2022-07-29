I was in my 20s when the 1980 presidential election rolled around. There were two things many of us thought unusual about it: Our new president was a former actor (as opposed to a career politician), and the incumbent was defeated after serving only one term.
In recent weeks we’ve looked at events happening in St. Joseph at the time of the 1972 and 1960 elections. Today we’ll be working with stories published on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1980:
The victor
Ronald Reagan won the presidency Tuesday, defeating incumbent Jimmy Carter in a landslide. The former actor and governor of California captured a startling 489 electoral votes to Carter’s 49, winning a total of 44 states.
Reagan led a nationwide Republican surge that put the Senate in GOP hands for the first time since 1954. Although the Democrats maintained control of the House, Republicans gained 35 seats there.
“Together we’re going to do what has to be done,” Reagan told a victory rally in Los Angeles. “We’re going to put America back to work again.”
Winners, losers
In other results from Tuesday, Democrat Thomas F. Eagleton won another term in the Senate, while Republican E. Thomas Coleman defeated Vernon King in the Sixth District congressional race. In an interesting turn, Republican Christopher “Kit” Bond won the governorship back from Joseph Teasdale, who defeated him four years ago.
On the local level, retired police chief Glenn Thomas defeated incumbent Gerald Gabriel for Buchanan County sheriff. In doing so, he follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Robert, who was sheriff in the 1880s.
Good show
Mayor Gordon Wiser is urging residents to support the Polynesian Spectacular, which will be presented at the Civic Arena Saturday evening.
“This show, as well as the Ice Follies presentation later this month, is designed to attract families,” Wiser said, adding that only about 60 tickets have been sold. “It will feature native songs and dances from Hawaii and other South Pacific islands and is an outstanding show.”
Tickets to the event are $2.50 to $4 and are available at Montgomery Ward and Sammy’s Drugs. The arena opened last month.
Sing a song
Michael Kunz has been installed as president of the New Generation Singers for the upcoming year. Other officers are Byron Myers II, Chris Stobbs and Sherri Black.
Delegates are Chris Andresen, Leonard Bechtold, Monty Bohanon, Dan Kellogg, Jeff Lambing, Lisa Marlin, David Russell, Doug Simpson and Kevin Vistenz. Ashland United Methodist is the host church.
Chasing a title
The Central Indians can wrap up the City League football title tonight in a game against Lafayette. The unusual Wednesday night contest is due to various schedule changes.
The Tribe is led by quarterback Brian Douglas and running backs Mike Bolin and Monty Bohanon. The Irish will depend on quarterback Bobby Davis, running back Ron Churchill and kicker Rick Fankhauser, whose three conversions proved the winning margin against Savannah last week.
Picture perfect
K-Mart is running a special on portraits taken at its store on the North Belt Highway.
Buy a $12.95 package and you get two 8 x 10s, three 5 x 7s, 15 wallet sizes and four portraits for charm bracelets. A 95-cent deposit is required.
