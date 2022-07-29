I was in my 20s when the 1980 presidential election rolled around. There were two things many of us thought unusual about it: Our new president was a former actor (as opposed to a career politician), and the incumbent was defeated after serving only one term.

In recent weeks we’ve looked at events happening in St. Joseph at the time of the 1972 and 1960 elections. Today we’ll be working with stories published on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1980:

