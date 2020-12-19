The year 1973: Roe v. Wade becomes the law of the land. The Women’s Liberation Movement is in full swing, with some advocates burning their bras in public. The Vietnam War continues.
And the News-Press begins running a new column, “A Woman’s View.”
“I looked around the newsroom and realized the men had the principal beats and were getting all the bylines,” said Bob Slater, who had just taken over as managing editor. “But there were a number of women on the staff, and they should have a voice, too. I always saw it as a step forward for us.”
At the time, possibly because of Women’s Lib and other social changes, I recall some people saying that women had changed and now were speaking with one voice. Is that true? Here are some of the subjects our staffers covered in “A Woman’s View” columns, mostly from 1973:
Letty Morton was happy that Daylight Saving Time was ending, as she takes the bus to work in the mornings and it was scary waiting in the dark for it to arrive: “Throughout October, all people without cars are subjected to walking to the bus stop as though it were the dead of night.”
Gail Owens visited the new Worlds of Fun and described the delight of the children as they tried various rides: “By the end of the day, the faces that had been so full of mischief were now fading into a peaceful, more somber slumber … a day full of memories.”
Mabel Meyer disagreed with the idea of population control, as she recalled the joy of growing up with two sisters: “Unless you have a sister to tease when she brings home her first beau, you don’t know what you have missed.”
Roxanne Dale believed more people should have been outraged by Vice President Spiro Agnew’s actions and his resulting resignation: “Too many of us still have an 8th-grade political mentality. We will not be informed because we do not actively seek to be informed … Where were you when Spiro Agnew resigned? Where were we all?”
Mary Helen Burrowes said it would be nice if everyone with a December birthday could change it to another time of year: “It makes for some pretty hectic shopping excursions just at the time when Christmas buying starts, and that means another set of gifts for the same people.”
Phyllis Wright described her family’s annual search for the “perfect” Christmas tree: “By the time our tree gets purchased, we have visited half a dozen places of business, examined at least 200 trees for flaws, made enemies of all the merchants and are no longer speaking to each other.”
Denise Kerns noted the release of the movie “Paper Moon,” and the fact it was partially filmed here: “Should the movie go on to become one of the best of the year, a little pride will be personal for St. Joseph residents for having been so close to the action.”
Pam McClure Kingsley had an answer for housewives and others who felt threatened by the Women’s Liberation Movement: “While feminist leaders agree that a career in the home is a worthy position, they also strive for the opportunity to seek a worthy career outside the home, if the woman so desires.”
Alice McVicker mused on the “destructive overtones” of the automobile, including pollution and injuries and deaths from accidents: “The solution could be mass transportation, like the town taking shape in New York state, where no cars are allowed and electric mini-buses serve the neighborhoods.”
Think there’s only one “woman’s view?” Think again.