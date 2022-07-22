Last week we examined the 1972 presidential election, in which Richard Nixon defeated George McGovern by one of the largest margins in history. It was a revenge of sorts for Nixon, who had encountered quite a different outcome 12 years earlier.
Let’s take a look at highlights from the News-Press on Nov. 9, 1960:
U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy became the youngest man and the first Roman Catholic to be elected president, as he defeated Republican Vice President Richard Nixon on Tuesday.
Late results from Minnesota and Illinois put the 43-year-old Massachusetts Democrat over the top in an extremely close race. He will be working with a House and Senate that are heavily Democratic.
“A supreme national effort will be needed to move America safely along in the 1960s,” Kennedy said. “I ask for your help in this effort.”
— The Missouri Safety Council is recommending stiffer penalties for drunken drivers and those who drive while their licenses are suspended.
The group said a minimum jail sentence of two or three days should be imposed on a person who drives while his license is suspended. It also advocated for drinking driver legislation, noting that past measures never made it out of committee.
“Why should the public continue to elect representatives and senators who are unwilling to control the drinking driver?” the council asked.
— Women across the country are excited about a new liquid diet in which a powder is added to water. Metrecal is the most popular of these. But syndicated columnist Mary Sue Miller advises you to check with your doctor first.
“That law is unbreakable if you need to lose more than 10 pounds,” she writes in “A Lovelier You,” on the women’s page. One liquid meal a day may be fine for those looking to shed only a couple of pounds. Others, though, should “adhere to an informed program of eating over time.
“Why not ask your doctor? Indeed, you must!”
— The Missouri football Tigers, who are undefeated after eight games and ranked No. 2 in the nation, face their biggest test of the season on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners.
So says sports editor Bill Scott in his “Wise Owl” column, adding “Missouri gets most of its yardage from power sweeps and bursts up the middle.” The top scorers are halfbacks Mel West and Norris Stevenson, the first Black players at the school.
Scott notes that the Tigers lead the Big Eight, with Kansas a close second. “Everything points to a Missouri-Kansas showdown a week from Saturday,” he wrote.
— Interested in going to a movie tonight? “Sunrise at Campobello,” the story of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s struggles with paralysis, is playing at the Missouri Theater. “The Jungle Cat” is at the Electric, and the Trail has Gina Lollobrigida in “Where the Hot Wind Blows.”
If you’re staying in, our TV Key Previews offer some suggestions: “Ozzie and Harriett” at 7:30, “Perry Como” at 8 and “I’ve Got a Secret” at 8:30. In late-night programming, Jack Paar is broadcasting from our new state, Hawaii.
