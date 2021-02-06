TROY, Kan. — An old scoreboard that was donated by the Troy High School Class of 1948 and 1949 and sat unused for more than 45 years now has a new home outside the entrance of the school’s modern gymnasium.
The contrast between historic and modern is on display throughout the hallways of the school in Troy, Kansas. The original building was opened in 1927, the gym extension was built in 1975 and the middle school was added around 1984. Now by showcasing the scoreboard, which had been housed in the school’s old gym, officials are preserving history.
“My first year here, I noticed it had been hit by a ball or two when we have had to practice inside because of bad weather for baseball and softball, and so I said, ‘We need to protect it,’” Troy High Principal Mike Estes said.
The scoreboard was bought by the two classes, and their composites will go next to it. Estes said he already has seen people congregating by the scoreboard to tell stories of the past and the history of the school and athletics.
“I’ve seen more people standing here talking about it, opening up those those communications, generational communications, that were probably already happening at some level, but now all of a sudden grandpa and granddaughter might be right here talking about about that,” Estes said.
Estes said he was surprised at how good the scoreboard ended up looking in its new case. He said electricians were able to get the scoreboard to light up and turn on. They decided to put the score at 48-49 to honor the classes who bought it, although they did have to change the home and visitors to ensure the Troy Trojans would always be winning.
“Our trophy case has a lot of trophies from that era, and we just want to continue to build on that tradition and and reestablish pride in what we have,” Estes said.
Visitor teams had been going into the old gym that now acts as an auditorium years before to check out the scoreboard, which looks like it is straight out of the movie “Hoosiers,” but now they can see it walking into the currently used gym.
Troy High continues to showcase the past as they also have a trophy from 1921 on display.
“Tradition is important everywhere, the history of the community, the people that came before us,” Estes said.