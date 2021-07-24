CAP to perform “Moana Jr.”: Young actors will get the chance to perform a modern Disney classic, as Creative Arts Productions performs “Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The musical centers around the wild-at-heart Moana (played by Bailey Woodbury), as she takes off on the adventure of a lifetime.
RRT to perform “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical”: Robidoux Resident Theater will have Cheyenne Dorrell-Giles channeling the legendary performer in this not-so-typical jukebox musical that offers a fresh, personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose talent and personality made her an icon. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. Tickets are $36 to $43.
St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show to be held at Civic Arena: The St. Joseph Kennel Club will host its annual show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Arena, 100 N. 4th St. It will feature a number of dog breeds at the top of their class. It is open to all ages.
Documentary to premiere at Metropolitan: Internet trolling has existed since the beginning of technology. The new documentary “Nowhere Man” takes a look at what happens when a “troll” sets its sights on a city like St. Joseph to harass people online. It will have its global premiere at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Metropolitan. Admission is $7. The movie is unrated.
In Theaters and Streaming: The M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Old” (PG-13, In Theaters) follows a family whose tropical vacation takes an odd turn when a few hours on a beaches causes them to mysteriously age at a rapid pace. “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” (PG-13, In Theaters) stars Henry Golding as the popular “G.I. Joe” character, who is found to be working both sides of a gang and family clan in a search for revenge. On streaming, Kate Beckinsale plays an adrenaline junkie who must continuously zap herself back to life in “Jolt” (R, On Prime Video). HBO captures the horror of the 1999 music festival in “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” (TV-MA, On HBO and HBO Max). The popular series “Ted Lasso” (TV-MA, On Apple TV+) returns as the happy-go-lucky soccer coach who must face new issues like therapy, dating and a team that’s possibly on the decline.
