Two exhibits to debut at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art: Two new exhibits at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art will focus on the past and future of art. "Peregrine Honig" showcases the Kansas City-based artist's wide collection of work in her career so far. "A Growing Collection" will showcase pieces that the museum has collected during the past decade. It will host an opening reception at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave.
'Show Me Your PRIDE' Drag Show comes to Mokaska: As Pride Month winds down, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., is making sure it leaves in style. It will host the "Show Me Your Pride" Drag Show at 10 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature drag queens from around the area and will be hosted by Bianca Bliss. There is a $10 cover. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Lanham Music to host live music concert: Lanham Music will continue its weekly summer concert series with the local rock trio Na Mo Naki. The concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the venue at 2401 N. Belt Hwy., as well as its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lanhammusic.
Michael Coman to play 503 Winery: The folk-blues sounds of Michael Coman will be coming to 503 Winery, 613 Edmond St., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. It is free and open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters: Only one new movie will be hitting local theaters this weekend. "F9: The Fast Saga" celebrates the "Fast and Furious" franchise's 20th anniversary with more high-octane madness. In this, Jakob (John Cena) is enlisted by the villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) to exact revenge on his brother, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew. It is rated PG-13 for violence and language.
