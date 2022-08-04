2469353 - BULLET TRAIN

St. Patrick's Mexican Fiesta returns this weekend: Following its comeback year in 2021, the St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta is ready to be back to old traditions, while adding some new ones. The two-day event will see the return of all of the indoor food options that people love while moving the first day of the event to a new venue. Running from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 4503 Frederick Ave., and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 1813 S. 12th St., the Fiesta is coming back strong with Mexican food and activities including dancing, music and raffles. Admission to the Friday event is $5. The Saturday event is free. Both are open to all ages. 

RRT to perform "Over the River and Through the Woods" this weekend: Dysfunctional family hijinks will be the name of the game in Robidoux Resident Theatre's "Over the River and Through the Woods." The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. The play centers around Nick Cristano (Sid Johnson), a young professional who might move away from his doting grandparents (played by Joe Morack, Nancy Piercy, Carter Goodwin and Gail Eddins). To try and get him to stay, they play matchmaker with a nurse (Whitney West). Tickets are $28 to $34. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

