St. Patrick's Mexican Fiesta returns this weekend: Following its comeback year in 2021, the St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta is ready to be back to old traditions, while adding some new ones. The two-day event will see the return of all of the indoor food options that people love while moving the first day of the event to a new venue. Running from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 4503 Frederick Ave., and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 1813 S. 12th St., the Fiesta is coming back strong with Mexican food and activities including dancing, music and raffles. Admission to the Friday event is $5. The Saturday event is free. Both are open to all ages.
RRT to perform "Over the River and Through the Woods" this weekend: Dysfunctional family hijinks will be the name of the game in Robidoux Resident Theatre's "Over the River and Through the Woods." The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. The play centers around Nick Cristano (Sid Johnson), a young professional who might move away from his doting grandparents (played by Joe Morack, Nancy Piercy, Carter Goodwin and Gail Eddins). To try and get him to stay, they play matchmaker with a nurse (Whitney West). Tickets are $28 to $34.
Freddy Fossil's Dino Show to come to East Hills Mall: The one-of-a-kind, hilarious dinosaur showcase "Freddy Fossil's Dino Show" will bring puppets and audience interaction to the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., this evening at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. Both are free and open to the public.
UPCO to host 70-Year Customer Appreciation Event: Celebrating 70 years, UPCO will bring some dog-gone fun to its pet supplies location at 3705 Pear St. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and will include live herding dog demos, flyball dog demos, pet training tips by Monica Davis and a photo booth. It is free and open to the public.
In Theaters: There will be two new movies in theaters this week. An all-star cast including Brad Pitt and Michael Shannon star in "Bullet Train" (R. In Theaters Only) as a former assassin is stuck on a train full of assassins. "Easter Sunday" (NR. In Theaters Only) has comedian Jo Koy playing a man returning home for an Easter celebration that turns out to be a riotous reunion with his Filipino-American community.
