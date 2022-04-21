St. Joseph Community Chorus to close out season with concert: A season of joy and rebirth will be celebrated as the St. Joseph Community Chorus wraps up its season on Sunday. Performing the concert “Springing New Life,” the chorus will celebrate a successful return to the stage as well as a feeling of thankfulness for its return. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Seventh St. Tickets are available at the door or online at stjoechorus.org. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. There is no charge for children and college students.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to open two new exhibits: Two new exhibits at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum, 2818 Frederick Ave., will feature a variety of perspectives. "Stephen Johnson/Karen Matheis Exhibition" will feature the works of storied artists and painters Stephen T. Johnson and Karen Matheis. The 6th annual National Undergraduate Juried Exhibition highlights the work of students enrolled in undergraduate programs in the United States during the 2021-22 academic year. Opening receptions for both exhibits will start at 4 p.m. today at the museum. It is free and open to the public.
Micro Wrestling event comes to ROC Fellowship: The wrestling promotion Micro-Wrestling All Stars will make its debut at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at ROC Fellowship, 2606 Sycamore Court. It will feature a variety of talented micro wrestlers. Tickets are $15 to $75. They are available for purchase at microrocchurch.eventbrite.com.
Rock bands to perform at Sk8bar: It will be a mixture of punk and straight-forward rock as Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., welcomes Arson Class, The Ramey Memo and Blood Daubers at 9 p.m. on April 23. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters: A bevy of new movies hits theaters this weekend. The animated movie "The Bad Guys" (PG. In Theaters Only) has a group of trouble-making animals try and make good when its leader, Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) goes down a different path. The Viking epic "The Northman" (R. In Theaters Only) follows a young prince (Alexander Skarsgård)on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. Nicolas Cage is Nick Cage in the meta-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" (R. In Theaters Only) as he accepts the request of a billionaire superfan to come to his remote island, only for it to turn into an action movie.
