Blade Lake will host a listening party for his album "Alero" tonight at The Luxe.

St. Joseph hip-hop artist to throw album listening party: Local hip-hop artist Blade Lake will be celebrating the release of his album "Alero" with a free listening party. It will be held tonight at 9:30 p.m. at The Luxe, 1900 Frederick Ave. It will be hosted by DJ Rudy C. 

Coman & Coman to play Mokaska Coffee: The father and son team of Michael and Matthew Coman will bring their fun, folksy talent to the Mokaska Coffee stage. They will perform at the venue at 705 Edmond St. at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is no cover and it is open to all ages. 

