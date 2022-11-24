St. Joseph hip-hop artist to throw album listening party: Local hip-hop artist Blade Lake will be celebrating the release of his album "Alero" with a free listening party. It will be held tonight at 9:30 p.m. at The Luxe, 1900 Frederick Ave. It will be hosted by DJ Rudy C.
Coman & Coman to play Mokaska Coffee: The father and son team of Michael and Matthew Coman will bring their fun, folksy talent to the Mokaska Coffee stage. They will perform at the venue at 705 Edmond St. at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is no cover and it is open to all ages.
Schweizer Orchards to hold Christmas celebration: Schweizer Orchards will be hosting some early Christmas festivities with celebrations from noon to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 26, at the orchard at 5455 SE State Route FF. People are invited to check out the Christmas trees and decor. For $3, they can get get a feed cup to give to the farm friends at their petting zoo and for $5, they can go on a pony ride.
Unplugged to host "Turkey Hangover" concert: If you've had enough holiday festivities for one weekend, the performers Kalani and Dakota Livingston invite people out for a fun night of music tonight at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters: While they hit theaters earlier this week, an array of movies are available to check out. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (PG-13. In theaters for a week-long run) has Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) on the case on a remote Greek island. Disney Animation has a new offering with "Strange World" (PG), as a legendary family of explorers attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. Jonathon Majors and "Top Gun: Maverick"'s Glen Powell are back in the cockpit in "Devotion" (PG-13) as it tells the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Just in time for Thanksgiving, it's the dark, grisly cannibal drama "Bones and All" (R), as two teenage cannibals fall in love and search for identity and beauty in a world that cannot abide who they are.
