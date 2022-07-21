St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show returns to Civic Arena: For two days, the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St., will be going to the dogs as the St. Joseph Kennel Club's Dog Show returns. Starting at 8 a.m. on July 23-24 at the arena, breeds of all types of dogs will be on display for judging. It is free and open to the public.
Punk bands to play Sk8bar: The skateboard shop-bar Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., will be rocking as it welcomes the Las Vegas punk band JERK! on its "Summer Camp Slaughter Tour" starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Local punk band Almost Enemies, Small Victories and Ryan Brooks will open. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Acoustic artists to perform at Hazel's: It will be a night of tacos and acoustic pop music as three local artists team up with Adrian's Tacos. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Hazel's Downtown, 310 N. Third St., the concert will feature the talents of Tom Keller, Stephanie Gummelt and Keaton Nelson. It is free and open to the public.
Stewartsville business to host Goat Yoga: If you've been looking to do some yoga with goats, The Barn on Hickory, 9111 Southwest Hickory Road in Stewartsville, Mo., has an event for you. It will host its Goat Yoga event starting at 6 p.m. tonight. It will include yoga and animal-assisted therapy. Admission is $35. People are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat or rent one for $5.
In Theaters and Streaming: For the first time in a while, the sole new blockbuster is an original property. Writer-director Jordan Peele's "Nope" stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as ranch-owning siblings who encounter a UFO that's hidden in plain sight and abducting people for unknown reasons. Netflix has big hopes for the blockbuster "The Gray Man" (PG-13. On Netflix) with stars like Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie centers around the CIA's most skilled operative and a psychopathic former colleague who puts a bounty on his head when he uncovers dark secrets about the organization.
