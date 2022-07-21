170204_dog_jas (copy)

A dog gets prepared during a previous St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show. 

 File photo

St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show returns to Civic Arena: For two days, the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St., will be going to the dogs as the St. Joseph Kennel Club's Dog Show returns. Starting at 8 a.m. on July 23-24 at the arena, breeds of all types of dogs will be on display for judging. It is free and open to the public.

Punk bands to play Sk8bar: The skateboard shop-bar Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., will be rocking as it welcomes the Las Vegas punk band JERK! on its "Summer Camp Slaughter Tour" starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Local punk band Almost Enemies, Small Victories and Ryan Brooks will open. It is open to everyone 21 and older. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

