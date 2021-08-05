Missouri Theater to host local movie premiere: The locally shot romantic-comedy "Accidental Family" will have its world premiere weekend at the Missouri Theater this weekend. Directed by Jason Hudson, the movie follows Olivia, a quirky woman who finds herself trapped between Alex, the guy she likes, and his family… who mistakenly thinks she’s a long lost relative. It will screen at 6:45 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $20 to $30 and will include a chance to walk down the red carpet.
Celtic Street Faire returns Saturday: The Ancient Order of Hibernians are bringing back the popular Celtic Street Faire from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The celebration will include live music by Damian McCarthy, Avens Ridgeway, Bagpiper and Flannigan's Right Hook. There also will be beer and whiskey tastings for $10 for people 21 and older. The celebration is free and open to everyone.
Art exhibit to open at 6th Street Studio: The work of Nicole Radke will be on display at 6th Street Studio, 520 Francis St. Using 1950s and '60s styles with tropical influences, Radke will showcase 24 acrylic on canvas paintings. An opening exhibition will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Local rock bands to play Cafe Acoustic: Punk and nu-wave will combine for a night of rock music at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., as the bands Almost Enemies and Attic Light perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters and Streaming: "The Suicide Squad" (R. In theaters and HBO Max) gives the franchise of DC Comics antiheroes a very R-rated reboot. In this, characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (John Cena) must take down bad guys on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
"Val" (R. On Amazon Prime Video) follows the life of Val Kilmer through his own eyes. "Vivo" (PG. On Netflix) is a computer animated musical that features voice talent and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan, that promises to take audiences on an epic adventure to gorgeous and vibrant locations never before seen in animation.
