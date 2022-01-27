Sk8bar to open tonight with rock concert: St. Joseph is about to have another unique bar added to its eclectic list of spots: a combination skateboard shop and bar. Fueled by a love of extreme sports, punk music and the skateboard scene, Sk8bar, located at 501 Francis St., adds a new flavor to St. Joseph’s music and bar options. It will have its grand opening at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, with a concert featuring Almost Enemies, Zale Bledsoe and Dakota Livingston. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Saint Joseph Symphony to host Baroque Chamber Concert: When the Saint Joseph Symphony was planning out its 2021-2022 season, it wanted its Chamber Concerts to offer something different. The latest show will be something the symphony hasn’t hosted before. Playing “Pasticcio” with the Kansas City Baroque Consortium, the concert will be a celebration of music from the 17th and 18th centuries. It will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 816-233-7701, visiting saintjosephsymphony.org or visiting the symphony office at 120 S. Eighth St.
Remington Nature Center to host ‘Make & Take Craft’: If you’re looking to get out of the house and get creative, the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr., will host a “Make & Take Craft” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The event will offer children the chance to make a bald eagle puppet. Besides paying for admission, there is no extra cost to participate in the event.
Coman & Coman to perform at Prestyn’s Wine Bar: The folk duo of Michael and Matthew Coman will perform a three-hour set of originals and covers at Prestyn’s Wine Bar, 6480 U.S. 169, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
On streaming: There are no new movies in theaters, but there are some new films on streaming services. Kevin James portrays NFL head coach Sean Payton, who goes back home to coach his son’s Pop Warner team, in “Home Team” (PG, on Netflix). A new “Ice Age” installment hits streaming with “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” (PG, on Disney+) as the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.