Mokaska Coffee to host Pumpkin Carving Party: If you're looking to carve some pumpkins, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., will be hosting a Pumpkin Carving Party starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Pumpkins are $10 each and come hollowed out. Supplies will be provided. The event is open to all ages.
Saint Joseph Symphony to host Chamber Concert: For its first chamber concert of the season, the Saint Joseph Symphony will feature its woodwind section. The light, easygoing concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave. Admission is $15 to $30. It is open to all ages.
The Motors to play Magoon's: You can break the fall blues when you go see the band The Motors at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Magoon's. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Zombie Crawl to kick off on Saturday: Halloween is inching closer, and the second annual Zombie Pub Crawl is the perfect opportunity for people to dress up in spooky attire while also supporting the community. Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall next to D&G Pub and Grub, the pub crawl will be lumbering down to Downtown St. Joseph throughout the evening. The entry fee is $35. People are encouraged to show up in zombie attire, and there will be a makeup booth on site to add some fake blood. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters and streaming: There's only one movie in theaters and it's a big one. Michael Myers once again faces off with Laurie Strode in the final film of this new "Halloween" trilogy with the horror film "Halloween Ends" (R). If you're not looking forward to seeing people getting slashed, the romantic comedy "Rosaline" (PG-13) stars Kaitlyn Dever as Romeo's jilted ex as she experiences the "Romeo and Juliet" story from the sidelines. It is available to stream on Hulu.
