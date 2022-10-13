HALLOWEEN ENDS

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in ‘Halloween Ends.’

 Submitted photo

Mokaska Coffee to host Pumpkin Carving Party: If you're looking to carve some pumpkins, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., will be hosting a Pumpkin Carving Party starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Pumpkins are $10 each and come hollowed out. Supplies will be provided. The event is open to all ages. 

Saint Joseph Symphony to host Chamber Concert: For its first chamber concert of the season, the Saint Joseph Symphony will feature its woodwind section. The light, easygoing concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave. Admission is $15 to $30. It is open to all ages. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.