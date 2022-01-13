Albrecht-Kemper Museum to debut two new exhibits: Two new showcases will focus on a variety of artistic perspectives. Today at 4 p.m., there will be an opening reception for “Returning | Belonging: Artworks by Benjamin Parks and Kathy Liao” and the 48th Annual Membership Exhibition at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave. Receptions are free and open to the public.
RRT to host Princess Tea Party: Featuring a group of popular animated royalty, Robidoux Resident Theatre will throw its first Princess Tea Party. The event will have children and their chaperones dressing up and mingling with royalty for two sessions, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. Seats for the event are $25 per person. To purchase, visit rrtstjoe.org, call 816-232-1778 or visit the RRT business office at 615 S. 10th St.
Magoon’s to feature local rock acts: Local rock bands The Slight and The Ramey Memo will bring crunchy rock riffs and melodies to the Magoon’s stage. Being held tonight at 8 p.m. at the restaurant and bar at 632 S. Eighth St., the concert is hosted by Dr. 47. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
St. Joe Harley-Davidson to bring back ‘Smokin’ Saturday Tunes’: A mixture of BBQ, brews and tunes will make for a fun Saturday afternoon. Making its reappearance in St. Joseph, “Smokin’ Saturday Tunes” will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Joe Harley-Davidson, 4020 S. 169 Highway. The event will feature music from Gear Down Acoustics.
In theaters and streaming: The sole movie coming to theaters will offer some bloody thrills as the fifth installment of “Scream (2022)” (R, in theaters only.) In this sequel, more murders start popping up in Woodsboro on the 25th anniversary of the original killings.
On Amazon Prime Video, the final installment of the “Hotel Transylvania” series hits streaming with “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (PG, on Amazon Prime Video). In this installment, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. On Apple TV+, director Joel Coen helms “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (R, on Apple TV+) with stars Denzel Washington and Frances Macdonald interpret William Shakespeare’s classic text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.