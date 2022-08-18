Beast

Idris Elba stars in "Beast."

 Submitted

True North comes to Sounds of Summer concert series: Whether it’s opening for artists like Miranda Lambert or playing a show like the Sounds of Summer concert series on Friday, performing has been a source of joy for the band True North for 20 years. Celebrating its anniversary and continuing to promote its 2021 album, “Songs From the Attic,” the band will perform as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The show is free and open to the public. 

St. Joe Harley-Davidson to host August Bike Night: St. Joe Harley-Davidson will host its final bike night of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19., at 4020 U.S. Highway. The event will feature live music from Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders and food from Crazy Dave's BBQ and Adrian's Tacos.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.