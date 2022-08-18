True North comes to Sounds of Summer concert series: Whether it’s opening for artists like Miranda Lambert or playing a show like the Sounds of Summer concert series on Friday, performing has been a source of joy for the band True North for 20 years. Celebrating its anniversary and continuing to promote its 2021 album, “Songs From the Attic,” the band will perform as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The show is free and open to the public.
St. Joe Harley-Davidson to host August Bike Night: St. Joe Harley-Davidson will host its final bike night of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19., at 4020 U.S. Highway. The event will feature live music from Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders and food from Crazy Dave's BBQ and Adrian's Tacos.
Hotspot Laser Tag to host Laser Tag at Bartlett Park: On Sunday, Bartlett Park will be the center of some laser tag fun. Returning to the park at 3100 Monterey St., the local mobile laser tag company Hotspot Laser Tag will host a four-hour blast of physical activity and lasers. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the park. The cost is $3 per game per person.
Pyro Flow to perform at Remington Nature Center tonight: Everyone is invited to dance with Pyro Flow as it hosts its "August Fire & Flow Jam" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr. The all-ages performance will feature fire dancers and spinners. Anyone interested in coming to perform is welcome. The event is free and open to everyone. It is a drug- and alcohol-free event.
In theaters: In "Beast" (R), a father (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savanna has but one apex predator. "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" (PG-13) has The Red Ribbon Army from Goku's past returning with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. The indie horror-comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" (R) features an ensemble cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson as young adults stuck in a house who are seemingly getting picked off by a mysterious murderer.
