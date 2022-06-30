Fireworks in St. Joseph: The city of St. Joseph will be hosting its annual Fourth of July fireworks show on Monday, July 4. The celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. at the parking lot at the Campus Family YMCA at 3601 N. Village Dr., near the Regal Hollywood Theater, Green Acres and Kohl’s, all of which will provide the best viewing area.
Hard rock bands to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: Fireworks won't be the only thing booming this long weekend. The venue will welcome the bands Scream At The Sky and Andrew W Boss at 9 p.m. tonight at the venue at 1918 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Pittsburgh musician to play Sk8bar: Sk8bar will be welcoming some out-of-town talent as The Ghostwrite, an acoustic singer-songwriter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, headlines a Sunday night show. Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, he will be performing with other acoustic-based artists like Dakota & The Angry Suitcase and Foxlin. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Unplugged to host Karaoke Party: With the long weekend underway, Unplugged will host a special Sunday night Karaoke Party. The celebration will kick off at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the venue at 2605 Frederick Ave. There will be a costume contest for "Most Patriotic Costume." It is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge.
In Theaters and On Streaming: The sole movie hitting theaters this weekend will be the little yellow Minions in "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (PG. In Theaters Only). It follows 12-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement with the Minions. Part 2 of season 4 of the mega-hit show "Stranger Things" (TV-14. On Netflix) hits Netflix. Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Terminal List" (TV-MA. On Prime Video) who returns home under investigation after 12 people in his platoon are killed in an ambush.
