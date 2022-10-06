Pumpkinfest returns this weekend: For its 26th year, the sights and sounds of Pumpkinfest return. Being held today through Sunday in front of the Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. and at neighboring Patee Park, the event will feature the lighting of Pumpkin Mountain, carnival rides, games, a petting zoo and live entertainment. Admission is free.
Northwest Missouri Street Rods to host final car show of the season: All good things must come to an end for the year, and the Northwest Missouri Street Rods' monthly Car Show Cruise is no exception. Being held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hazel's in the East Ridge Village parking lot, 3829 Frederick Ave., it will include music, food and classic cars. It is free and open to all ages.
Hector Anchondo to perform at Magoon's: It will be a night of acoustic blues as Hector Anchondo returns to Magoon's. 632 S. Eighth St. The 2022 Blues Music Award nominee will perform at 7 p.m. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Mokaska to host acoustic concert: It will be a free, all-ages affair as Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., hosts musicians Jennifer George and Pick + Strum for a special concert on its patio. Everyone is welcome.
In theaters and streaming: An all-star cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Rami Malek headlines David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" (R) about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (PG), the best-selling book series by Bernard Wabe, comes to life with the songs of Shawn Mendes, as a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music come into the life of a struggling boy. On streaming, the adventure-comedy "Catherine Called Birdy" (PG-13) follows Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey) as she searches for her independence in Medieval England. On Hulu, the horror remake "Hellraiser (2022)" (R) follows a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites. On Disney+, the MCU expands further with "Werewolf By Night" (TV-14), as a secret group of monster hunters gathers to engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.