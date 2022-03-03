UCP Chili Challenge returns to Civic Arena: After going virtual in 2021, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri is excited to bring its Chili Challenge back in person to the Civic Arena. As tradition dictates, teams and companies from all over will bring some of their tastiest, spiciest and most flavorful concoctions for a day of samples and community fun at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, at 100 N. Fourth St. Chili samples for the public will begin at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
‘Church Basement Ladies’ brings anniversary shows to Missouri Theater on Thursday: With 20 years of touring, the “Church Basement Ladies” shows have become an institution in St. Joseph. Celebrating two decades since its first performance, the stage comedy, created by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, will pack the house at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., for two shows, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets are on sale now.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art showcasing Regional High School Exhibition: For more than 40 years, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave., has been showcasing the talent of high school artists in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. Being showcased through April 16, the Regional High School Art Exhibition is a tour through the creative young minds and talent in the area. It is on display during regular business hours at the museum.
Foxlin returns to area for Sk8bar concert: Foxlin, the acoustic-based solo project for Kansas City musician Ryan Johnson, will return to the area for a show with Jack Summers at 9 p.m. tonight at Sk8bar, 501 Francis St. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: One movie is hitting theaters this weekend, and it’s a big one. “The Batman” (PG-13. In Theaters Only.) has Robert Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader as Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) try to track down the mysterious murderer The Riddler (Paul Dano).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.