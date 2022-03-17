36th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to march to Downtown St. Joseph: For 36 years, the St. Joseph chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians looks forward to people donning their finest green clothing and lining Frederick Avenue with St. Patrick’s Day cheer for its parade. That will continue starting at noon on Saturday, March 19, as the parade travels down Frederick Avenue to Francis Street. All ages are welcome and the event is family-friendly. People are encouraged to donate nonperishable food or money to help the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Magoon's to throw St. Patrick's Day Celebration: To recognize the delayed St. Patrick's Day weekend in the area, Magoon's, 632 S. Eighth St., will be breaking out its famous corn beef and cabbage with red potatoes and Reuben sandwiches starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. Jeff Lux will perform.
Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall to host rock concert: Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., is expected to be rocked off of its hinges as the bands Ratchet Dolls and Na Mo Naki perform starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Admission is $10. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Sk8bar hosts punk/garage rock show: A variety of rock sounds will be on display at Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., as it welcomes Mr. & The Mrs., Ghost Town Strays and Kool 100's at 8 p.m. tonight. Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: The ultraviolent, grindhouse-inspired "X" (R, in theaters only) has a group of young filmmakers (Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi) in 1979 fighting for their lives after an adult film shoot in rural Texas gets discovered by angry, elderly residents. The anime movie "Jujutsu Kaisen: 0" (PG-13, in theaters only) follows a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem — his childhood friend has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone.
