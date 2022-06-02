Imagine Eleven Concert Series kicks off on Sunday: The free, family-friendly concert series Imagine Eleven will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square in Downtown St. Joseph. The lineup will include singer-songwriter Brent Isom and Jeff Bergen as Elvis in his tribute to "The King." The event is free and open to everyone. Food will be for sale. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Alcohol is prohibited.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Art Fair on Saturday: In its long history in St. Joseph, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has never hosted an Art Fair. That will change on Saturday. Featuring activities ranging from fine art booths to face painting to live music, the museum’s first Art Fair is an occasion for everyone. The free, all-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave.
Poker run to provide roofing to people in the area: A 90-mile poker run is hoping to help raise money to fix roofs in the area. Entering its second year, the “Rides For Roofs” event will take off at 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at St. Joe Harley Davidson, 4020 U.S. 169 Highway, and travel around the area, all in the name of giving people a better living situation. It will conclude with a silent auction and after-party at D&G Pub and Grub, 1918 Frederick Ave. Those interested can contact Shanin McCoy at 816-752-4589 or Shanin@Peak2PeakKC.com.
Six O'Clock Swing brings first jazz show of summer to Mokaska: The popular local jazz ensemble Six O'Clock Swing will start its summer music season with a special show at Mokaska Coffee Company, 705 Edmond St., at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. There is no cover and it is open to all ages.
On streaming: With no new movies in theaters, there are a few new choices on streaming. The crude rom-com "Fire Island" (R, on Hulu) follows a group of gay men (played by "SNL's" Bowen Yang, Torian Miller and Matt Rogers) as they go to the famous getaway in a loose adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." On Prime Video, the third season of the profane, violent "The Boys" (TV-MA, on Prime Video) debuts. On June 8, the Marvel show "Ms. Marvel" (TV-PG, on Disney Plus.) follows a nerdy teen with superpowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.