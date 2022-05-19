Blue Oyster Culture Club to kick off Sounds of Summer: The Sounds of Summer concert series will commence in grand fashion on Friday with some of the '80s biggest hits. Continuing its annual tradition, the '80s tribute band Blue Oyster Culture Club will kick off the live music celebration in Downtown St. Joseph with covers of everything from Cher to Kenny Loggins. The concert will kick off at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. It is open to all ages.
Stockyards documentary to debut at Missouri Theater: Almost a year after its sale, a documentary premiering Saturday night at the Missouri Theater revisits the history and importance of the St. Joseph Stockyards. Capturing the final week of its existence, as well as national stockyards trends in America, “SOLD! An American Stockyards Story” is intended to be a tribute and education to the famed livestock sale barn. Directed by Drew Ames and produced by Coin In A Log Creative, the documentary will premiere at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets are $11 per person.
The Lucky Tiger to celebrate 10th anniversary: It's been 10 years of concerts, celebrations and vintage clothing and music for The Lucky Tiger. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, it will celebrate it with all-day concert at the shop at 718 Francis St.) The free, all-ages concert will feature artists like Sexwolph, The Almighty Trouble Brothers, For The Sound and The BBQtioners.
Unplugged to host singer-songwriters concert: Two local singer-songwriters, Olivia Malita and Lucas Allnut, will put their talents on display at Unplugged at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the venue 2605 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge.
In Theaters and Streaming: The characters from the popular show "Downton Abbey" take their talents to the South of France in "Downton Abbey: A New Era" (PG. In Theaters Only.) The indie horror film "Men" (R. In Theaters Only.) has Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley playing a character haunted by death and a stalker while she vacations in the English countryside. On Disney+, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" (PG. On Disney+) gets the meta treatment as the titular characters are forced to reunite beyond the TV screen to rescue an old friend.
