›Intermedia artist to host book signing at River Bluff: A St. Joseph-raised poet and multimedia artist is forming connections through loss. After the subsequent deaths of her father and best friend, Michèle Saint-Michel is hoping to help people grieve through poetry, pictures and origami. A world traveler and multi-hyphenate artist, Saint-Michel returns to St. Joseph for a book signing starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave. It is free and open to the public.
›Sk8bar to host punk and metal show: It will be a fun night of brutal music as Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., welcomes industrial demolition expert Steven Seibold’s band Hate Dept., as well as the Chicago post-punk band Bellhead, Kansas City metal band Torn Asunder and Omaha electronic artist Specter Poetics at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
›Unplugged to host Song Swap: Unplugged will be hosting a night old fashioned rock music as it welcomes Jason Johnson with Aleksandr. It will be held tonight at 9 p.m. at the venue at 2605 Frederick Ave. There is no cover charge. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
›Friend’s Front Row Film Series to screen “American Graffiti”: If you never got to experience the George Lucas college comedy “American Graffiti” (PG) or want to watch it again with a crowd, you’ll get your chance at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the East Hills Library Branch of the St. Joseph Public Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road. The PG movie stars Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss and Harrison Ford as a group of teenagers spending one final night together after their high school graduation.
›In Theaters: If you need to check out a new movie this weekend, there are several choices. “Games of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel stars in the horror movie “The Invitation” (R) as a young woman uncovers a wedding with sinister intentions. “Mad Max” director George Miller goes for the surreal in “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (R) as Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba as A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. At the AMC Barrywoods theater, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13) returns to IMAX for a special one-week run that includes a preview for the new “Star Wars” series “Andor.”
