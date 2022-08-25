THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING

Intermedia artist to host book signing at River Bluff: A St. Joseph-raised poet and multimedia artist is forming connections through loss. After the subsequent deaths of her father and best friend, Michèle Saint-Michel is hoping to help people grieve through poetry, pictures and origami. A world traveler and multi-hyphenate artist, Saint-Michel returns to St. Joseph for a book signing starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave. It is free and open to the public.

Sk8bar to host punk and metal show: It will be a fun night of brutal music as Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., welcomes industrial demolition expert Steven Seibold’s band Hate Dept., as well as the Chicago post-punk band Bellhead, Kansas City metal band Torn Asunder and Omaha electronic artist Specter Poetics at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.

