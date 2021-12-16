Saint Joseph Symphony to perform annual holiday concert: The Saint Joseph Symphony will host its first holiday concert since 2019 at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Titled “Holiday Cheer,” the symphony will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets are $15 to $45. They are available online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, by phone at 816-233-7701 or in person from the symphony office at 120 S. Eighth St.
New Generation Singers to perform Christmas concerts this weekend: After taking a year off from its annual Christmas shows, the group will be offering two concerts this weekend. Titled “Be The Light,” the concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. both nights at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave. The concerts are focused on the importance of being a beacon of hope during a dark time. The performances are free and open to the public.
Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall to host coat fundraiser: In the 2010s, This Tall Records was one of the bigger supporters of local music. Reuniting some of the stars of the label, it will hold a coat fundraiser at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. It will feature Tyler Harman, Sexwolph, Zale Bledsoe and Scruffy & The Janitors. The price of entry is a gently used coat (especially children’s sizes), a new package of socks or $5. All proceeds go to charity. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
Phil Vandel to perform at East Hills Shopping Center’s Christmas Concert: Country singer-songwriter Phil Vandel will be celebrating the holidays with a free show at the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. He’ll be performing at the center court. All ages are welcome.
In theaters: One of the most anticipated movies of the year hits theaters as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13, in theaters only) teams Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a reality-twisting series of events that threatens to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In theaters in Kansas City, director Guillermo Del Toro’s remake of “Nightmare Alley” (R, in theaters only) has Bradley Cooper playing a carnival huckster who gets a golden ticket to success that comes with some deadly consequences.
