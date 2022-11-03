Kristin Hamilton, Jennifer George to perform at Mokaska: It will be a night of St. Joseph natives playing some acoustic jams as former Under The Big Oak Tree lead singer Kristin Hamilton returns to town. She’ll be joined by artists such as Jennifer George and Pick & Strum as they perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St. The show is free and open to all ages.
Local businesses raising money, goods for First Saturdays: You can get into the giving spirit as First Saturdays will have seven different businesses asking for specific donations around town. Local shops like The Unique Unicorn, Manic Snail and Oracle’s Eye will each be focusing on a different fundraiser and material drive.
Tyler & Cheyenne Giles to perform at Unplugged: The duo of Tyler & Cheyenne Giles will be bringing their unique brand of folk music to Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. They will be performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Tony The Tiger to visit Hy-Vee: If you’re looking for a grrreat time, the Frosted Flakes mascot Tony The Tiger will be visiting with people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, at the Hy-Vee location at 201 North Belt Highway.
In Theaters: There’s only one new movie as the anime “One Piece Film: Red” (PG-13) brings the beloved property to the big screen as the beloved singer Uta reveals herself to the world at a live concert. On the small screen, the comedy “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Unrated) brings a fictionalized version of the comedian’s life to the Roku TV app. Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill reprise their roles in the Netflix drama-comedy “Enola Holmes 2” (PG-13) as Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective and needs help from her brother, Sherlock.
