RRT to perform ‘The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge’: A new Robidoux Resident Theatre production asks the question, “What if Ebenezer Scrooge reverted to his humbug ways?” Being performed for two weeks, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” will run at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 3 and Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 4 and 11 at the Ruby Theater, 625 S. 10th St. Taking place in a courtroom, Scrooge (Joe Morack) puts all of his “A Christmas Carol” cohorts, both living and dead, on trial. He shows that Bob Cratchit (Carter Goodwin) was given Christmas off and that the ghosts (played by Sam Jones, Lexie Owen and Carter Goodwin) broke into his house and kidnapped him.

Local hard rock band to perform at toy fundraiser: For a decade, a local hard rock band has turned riffs into gifts for families in need. The band The Devil & The Southern Fellowship will call it a day by raising money and presents for people in the area. Playing the 10th annual “Rock 4 Tots” event at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., the band will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with opener Amenazar. Admission is $5 or a new, unwrapped toy. The show is open to everyone 21 years old and older.

