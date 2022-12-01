RRT to perform ‘The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge’: A new Robidoux Resident Theatre production asks the question, “What if Ebenezer Scrooge reverted to his humbug ways?” Being performed for two weeks, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” will run at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 3 and Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 4 and 11 at the Ruby Theater, 625 S. 10th St. Taking place in a courtroom, Scrooge (Joe Morack) puts all of his “A Christmas Carol” cohorts, both living and dead, on trial. He shows that Bob Cratchit (Carter Goodwin) was given Christmas off and that the ghosts (played by Sam Jones, Lexie Owen and Carter Goodwin) broke into his house and kidnapped him.
Local hard rock band to perform at toy fundraiser: For a decade, a local hard rock band has turned riffs into gifts for families in need. The band The Devil & The Southern Fellowship will call it a day by raising money and presents for people in the area. Playing the 10th annual “Rock 4 Tots” event at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., the band will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with opener Amenazar. Admission is $5 or a new, unwrapped toy. The show is open to everyone 21 years old and older.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to debut two new exhibits: From 4 to 7 p.m. today, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave,, will debut their latest temporary exhibits. It will feature “Stampede of Bronzes,” a collection of the AKMA Vault that has never been released before. With over 30 bronze statues, paintings and drawing. It will also showcase “South” by NWMSU Faculty, featuring artwork from faculty members from The Art Program in the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at Northwest Missouri State University. The opening reception for both are free and open to the public.
Locally-shot movie to screen before hitting streaming services: Shot in St. Joseph, the movie “Accidental Family” will have its new cut screened at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Restoration Church, 117 Francis St. The family-friendly romantic comedy stars Justen Jones and Kinsey Leigh Redmond and is directed by Jason Hudson (“Christmas at the Chateau”). It will premiere on Video On Demand services like Amazon Prime on Dec. 6 as well.
In Theaters: ”Stranger Things” star David Harbour plays a butt-kicking version of Santa in “Violent Night” (R) who faces off with a team of mercenaries that kidnapped a wealthy family. The drama “I Heard The Bells” (Not Rated) follows poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow as he rediscovers his faith and writes the titular song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.