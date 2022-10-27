Saint Joseph Symphony to host "Family Fun Costume Concert": While the Saint Joseph Symphony has previously held some Halloween-themed concerts, this will be the first in seven years that’s timed with Halloween weekend. Encouraging people to come dressed for a costume contest, the Saint Joseph Symphony will be performing a 45-minute concert of spooky pieces. It will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Admission is $10, with special discounts for multiple tickets.
Pyro Flow to host final show of the year: Celebrating its final Flow and Jam event of the year, the fire and dance group Pyro Flow will perform its "Flow and Jam" at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, 701 Felix St. The free, family-friendly event will include fire spinners and dancers. People are encouraged to come in costume and bring a chair or blanket.
Mokaska Coffee to host "Something Wicked! Halloween Drag Show": Mokaska’s popular drag show events will be getting a spooky twist as host Bianca Bliss helps showcase some scary and eye-popping fashion and makeup. It will be held at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the coffee shop and venue at 705 Edmond St. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
The Vincents to perform at Magoon’s: A mixture of rockabilly, country and bluegrass, The Vincents will be coming to Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the bar and music venue. The show is open to all ages.
In theaters: In "Prey for the Devil" (PG-13), Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist. She soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who she believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her mother years ago. The biopic "Till" (PG-13) has Danielle Deadwyler playing Mamie Till Mobley, in her relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. The cult horror movie "Terrifier 2" (R) brings brutal horror to local theaters, as Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he begins to target a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween.
