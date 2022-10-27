The DevilÕs Light

Saint Joseph Symphony to host "Family Fun Costume Concert": While the Saint Joseph Symphony has previously held some Halloween-themed concerts, this will be the first in seven years that’s timed with Halloween weekend. Encouraging people to come dressed for a costume contest, the Saint Joseph Symphony will be performing a 45-minute concert of spooky pieces. It will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Admission is $10, with special discounts for multiple tickets.

Pyro Flow to host final show of the year: Celebrating its final Flow and Jam event of the year, the fire and dance group Pyro Flow will perform its "Flow and Jam" at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, 701 Felix St. The free, family-friendly event will include fire spinners and dancers. People are encouraged to come in costume and bring a chair or blanket. 

