Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival kicks off today: A new festival is aiming to get all medieval in St. Joseph. The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will have knights, jesters and royalty entertaining people all weekend in St. Joseph. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21-23, at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 U.S. 59 Highway. It will include a number of activities, from jousting to magic to food and live music. Tickets are $15 and work all weekend long. Kids 5 and younger are free. They are available at the entrance and in advance at http://www.bluffwoodsrenfest.com/tickets.
East Hills Shopping Center to host "Boo Bash": From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the East Hills Shopping Center will be hosting its "Boo Bash." The ghost-themed event will include a ghost costume contest, trick or treating inside the mall's center court and $1 carousel rides. It is open to all ages.
Unplugged to bring Pentagram String Band: Looking for some satanic bluegrass? Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., will be hosting the Pentagram String Band, along with Dakota and The Angry Suitcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the venue on Frederick Avenue. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
First Jason to play at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: If you're looking to let loose during the week, the band First Jason, a metal band fronted by Ari Lehman, the actor that played the first Jason Vorhees in "Friday The 13th" will be coming to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $11 in advance and $15 the day of the show. It is open to people 18 and older.
In Theaters: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dons his anti-superhero outfit as the DC Comics character "Black Adam" (PG-13) as he doles out his own brand of justice to both bad and good guys. George Clooney and Julia Roberts re-team in the romantic comedy "Ticket To Paradise" (PG-13), where a divorced couple are forced to team up to stop their daughter from making the same mistake.
