First Jason

The band First Jason will perform on Wednesday at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall.

 Submitted photo

Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival kicks off today: A new festival is aiming to get all medieval in St. Joseph. The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will have knights, jesters and royalty entertaining people all weekend in St. Joseph. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21-23, at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 U.S. 59 Highway. It will include a number of activities, from jousting to magic to food and live music. Tickets are $15 and work all weekend long. Kids 5 and younger are free. They are available at the entrance and in advance at http://www.bluffwoodsrenfest.com/tickets.

East Hills Shopping Center to host "Boo Bash": From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the East Hills Shopping Center will be hosting its "Boo Bash." The ghost-themed event will include a ghost costume contest, trick or treating inside the mall's center court and $1 carousel rides. It is open to all ages. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

