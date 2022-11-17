‘Riverdance’ star to perform at Missouri Theater on Saturday: After performing a successful virtual show during the pandemic, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association is excited to have Michael Londra perform in person. The Emmy award-nominated tenor singer and the Voice of “Riverdance” on Broadway, Londra will bring his “Ireland With Michael” show to the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $20 to $55 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
East Hills Shopping Center to host Christmas Tree Lighting: This Saturday, East Hills Shopping Center will be kicking off the holiday season early. Hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 19, the mall will be decking the halls and welcoming the community to celebrate with Santa. The free, family-friendly event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave. It will feature live music from Michael Shaun Brown, an appearance by Santa Claus and light refreshments.
Thousand Years Wide to play album release party: The St. Joseph hard rock band Thousand Years Wide will be throwing a concert at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., to celebrate the release of its latest album, “AudioTherapy.” It will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Sean Thibodeaux of Sidewise will open. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
No Bow Tie to play Magoon’s: The acoustic guitar performer “No Bow Tie” describes his musical experience as “redefining classical music until your smile hurts your face.” The performance will come to Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters and Streaming: Carey Mulligan and Patricia Clarkson star in “She Said” (PG-13) about two New York Times reporters who uncover the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult play two characters stuck in a night of food and horror orchestrated by the chef (Ralph Fiennes) in “The Menu” (R). On Apple TV+, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds re-interpret “A Christmas Carol” with a slightly edgier twist with the comedy-musical “Spirited” (PG-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.