‘Riverdance’ star to perform at Missouri Theater on Saturday: After performing a successful virtual show during the pandemic, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association is excited to have Michael Londra perform in person. The Emmy award-nominated tenor singer and the Voice of “Riverdance” on Broadway, Londra will bring his “Ireland With Michael” show to the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $20 to $55 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.

East Hills Shopping Center to host Christmas Tree Lighting: This Saturday, East Hills Shopping Center will be kicking off the holiday season early. Hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 19, the mall will be decking the halls and welcoming the community to celebrate with Santa. The free, family-friendly event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave. It will feature live music from Michael Shaun Brown, an appearance by Santa Claus and light refreshments.

