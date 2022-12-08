Krampusnacht celebration to be held Downtown: The spooky side of Christmas will be on display this weekend around St. Joseph. A celebration of Krampus, known as the “Opposite of Santa Claus,” the second Krampusnacht will be held at businesses Downtown. The event will start from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a “Yuletide Monsters” art show at Oracle’s Eye, 714 Felix St., and continue with “The Story of Krampus” reading and a community parade at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St. While it might be too scary for young children, the event is free and open to all ages.
Pianist, guitarist to perform classical Christmas concert: A special Christmas show will mark the first time two master musicians have collaborated. Performing a mixture of baroque and mainstream holiday songs, pianist Joy Mentzel and guitarist Anthony Glise will play at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 S. Leonard Road. It is free and open to the public.
John L. Keck to perform special birthday show: Local musician John L. Keck is throwing a birthday concert and everyone’s invited to play. Starting at 7 p.m. tonight at Magoon’s, 632 S. 8th St., Keck is asking anyone with a stringed instrument to join him onstage for a fun, local jam. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall to host Christmas Drag Show: Holiday cheer comes early to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., as it hosts the “Hometown Christmas Drag Show” at 9 p.m. tonight. It will be hosted by Bianca. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
On Streaming: There are no new movies in theaters, but there is some new content on streaming services. The second “Pinocchio” of the year takes a darker, stop-motion angle on the classic story. “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (PG. On Netflix) has a father’s wish magically bring a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a second chance to care for his child, who died in a bombing. Will Smith is aiming for more awards gold with “Emancipation” (R. Apple TV+) about Peter, a slave who escapes, relying on his wits and unwavering faith to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest to reunite with his family.
