Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

A scene from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

 Submitted

Krampusnacht celebration to be held Downtown: The spooky side of Christmas will be on display this weekend around St. Joseph. A celebration of Krampus, known as the “Opposite of Santa Claus,” the second Krampusnacht will be held at businesses Downtown. The event will start from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a “Yuletide Monsters” art show at Oracle’s Eye, 714 Felix St., and continue with “The Story of Krampus” reading and a community parade at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St. While it might be too scary for young children, the event is free and open to all ages.

Pianist, guitarist to perform classical Christmas concert: A special Christmas show will mark the first time two master musicians have collaborated. Performing a mixture of baroque and mainstream holiday songs, pianist Joy Mentzel and guitarist Anthony Glise will play at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 S. Leonard Road. It is free and open to the public.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.