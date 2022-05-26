Magoon's to host Mushroomfest: It's always a celebration when Magoon's, the restaurant and music venue at 632 S. Eighth St., gathers enough mushrooms to cook up for an afternoon for its annual Mushroomfest. The event will be held starting at noon on Saturday, May 28, at the venue. Performers will include Tad Hopkins, Jacob Cross and The Clarks. All ages are welcome.
Center for JOY to host Community Market: From plants to art to produce, a local community is looking to engage with shoppers through a monthly market. The next Community Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 28, at the Center for JOY, 1202 E. Felix St. Featuring 10 vendors, including artist Saundra Keiffer and photographer Tara Duckworth, the Community Market also includes flowers and plants for sale. It is free and open to everyone.
Sk8Bar to host metal show on Sunday: Sk8Bar will be rocked off of its hinges as it welcomes metal bands Coventry Sacrifice and The Last Remaining at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at the venue at 501 Francis St. The show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
Mokaska Coffee to host dinner concert: Mokaska will host a special dinner and live music event at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the venue at 705 Edmond St. It will feature the artists Lukas and Mary Beth and Jaylon Sybert. Dinner will include chicken and lamb kebabs, seasoned rice and flatbread for sale. The event is open to all ages. There is no cover charge.
In theaters: After numerous delays, the blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" (PG-13, in theaters only) hits theaters. In this second film, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. The cinematic version of the Fox animated show "The Bob's Burgers Movie" (PG-13, in theaters only) has the Belcher family encountering a ruptured water main that creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of the restaurant, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining their plans for a successful summer.
