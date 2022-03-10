Moila Shrine Circus returns to Civic Arena: Returning this weekend, the Royal Hanneford Circus will bring its motorcycle riders, trapeze artists and animals for a 69th year of performing. The circus will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Every paid adult ticket will admit one child under the age of 12. Tickets are available at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Green Hills Grocery and the Civic Center box office.
Chance The Arms to play Irish celebration at Cafe Acoustic: While most of the St. Patrick's Day events for St. Joseph have been pushed back to the weekend of March 19, Cafe Acoustic will be celebrating with Irish rock band Chance The Arm from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at the venue at 1918 Frederick Ave. Admission is $10 per person. It is open to all ages.
Sk8bar to host rock show on Saturday night: A variety of local rock bands and performers will be playing at Sk8Bar, 501 Francis St., at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The lineup will include Out of Excuses, The Chuck and Dakota Livingston. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Jerry Forney brings the blues to Magoon's: It will be a night of rock and blues as Jerry Forney returns to Magoon's, 632 S. Eighth St. The concert will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
On streaming: With no new movies in theaters, there are some new choices on streaming services. Pixar's "Turning Red" (PG, on Disney+) centers around a dorky teen girl (Rosalie Chiang) who boasts one rather unusual trait: Anytime she gets overexcited, she transforms instantly into a giant red panda. In "The Adam Project" (PG-13, on Netflix), "Free Guy" director Shawn Levy reunites with Ryan Reynolds for a sci-fi adventure about a man from 2050 who travels back in time on a rogue mission to search for his missing girlfriend.
