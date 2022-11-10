Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Sugarplum Festival: For more than 40 years, the annual Sugarplum Festival has been a tradition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. This holiday fair and market will feature artisan crafts, vintage goods and more. Tickets are available at the door for $10 each. Children under 12 receive free admission.
Tantric to perform at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: The Gold-selling hard rock band Tantric will be bringing its rock hits, which include “Breakdown,” “Astounded” and “Hey Now” to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 9 p.m. Friday. The band is touring in support of its latest album, “The Sum of All Things.” The band DreK will open. Tickets are $20. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Fraternal Order of Eagles to host Friends of the Animal Shelter fundraiser: The sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s will be used to help raise money for the Friends of the Animal Shelter. The band The Instamatics will perform at the venue at 2004 N. Belt Highway at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Admission is $10.
Central High School to perform “Mary Poppins”: Students at Central High School will watch the popular nanny “Mary Poppins” come flying into the theater, 2602 Edmond St. at 7 p.m. tonight, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $9 to $11.
In theaters and streaming: One of the most anticipated movies of the year hits theaters as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) returns to Wakanda as its citizens are pitted against intervening world powers while mourning the loss of their king T’Challa. On Netflix, Lindsay Lohan makes her return to acting in the Christmas rom-com “Falling For Christmas” (TV-PG) as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet). Also on Netflix, the animated movie “My Father’s Dragon” (PG) follows a young child who is struggling to cope after a move to the city and runs away, only to find a young dragon who waits to be rescued
