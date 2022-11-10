BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

A scene from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

 Submitted Photo

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Sugarplum Festival: For more than 40 years, the annual Sugarplum Festival has been a tradition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. This holiday fair and market will feature artisan crafts, vintage goods and more. Tickets are available at the door for $10 each. Children under 12 receive free admission.

Tantric to perform at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: The Gold-selling hard rock band Tantric will be bringing its rock hits, which include “Breakdown,” “Astounded” and “Hey Now” to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 9 p.m. Friday. The band is touring in support of its latest album, “The Sum of All Things.” The band DreK will open. Tickets are $20. It is open to everyone 21 and older.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

