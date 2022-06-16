Juneteenth Festival to be held on Saturday: Every year St. Joseph’s Juneteenth celebration grows in popularity. Operating under the theme “Still I Rise,” the Juneteenth celebration will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, with the Juneteenth Parade at 11 a.m. The parade route will begin at the Aquatic Park, go to Messanie Street and disband at 16th St. Other events will include the Black National Anthem and Mayor’s Proclamation at noon, a petting zoo, vendor booths, caricatures, a talent show at 3 p.m., a cake walk at 5 p.m. and a performance by Pyro Flow at 9 p.m.
Dolewite to return for Sounds of Summer concert series: It’s been almost three years since the hip-hop group Dolewite has played in the city where the band began. Playing the Sounds of Summer concert series, the group will jam on some biggest hits of the 1990s and 2000s in Downtown St. Joseph at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
Mokaska Coffee to host drag show: In honor of Pride Month, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., will host its second annual "Drag Me Downtown - A Pride Themed Drag Show." It will feature several local drag performers of all races and backgrounds. It will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Magoon's welcomes Kansas City blues-rock band back: The KC blues band Blue 88 will return to rock Magoon's tonight starting at 8 p.m. at the venue at 632 S. Eighth St.
In theaters and streaming: The sole theatrical release this week is Disney/Pixar's "Lightyear" (PG, in theaters only) as it chronicles the origins of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Pine) as he's marooned on a hostile planet far from Earth. On streaming, HBO Max will premiere the rom-com remake "Father of the Bride" (PG-13) as a father (played by Andy Garcia) comes to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding and the clashes with his Cuban-American family. On Netflix, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski re-teams with Miles Teller, as well as Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett, in the sci-fi thriller "Spiderhead" (R) as incarcerated volunteers are tested on with mind-altering drugs. On Hulu, the small-scale drama "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" (R) has Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack play an aging schoolteacher and a young sex worker who re-discover what it means to be intimate.
