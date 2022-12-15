Saint Joseph Symphony to perform a holiday concert on Saturday: For the Saint Joseph Symphony, the holiday season is a time to dance. Hosting its “Holiday Cheer” concert with renowned dance soloist Tommy Wasiuta, the symphony promises a special performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Reserved seats are $15 to $45, student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.) Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office at 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.
St. Joseph Community Chorus to perform “Christmas at the Cathedral”: It truly is the most wonderful time of the year for the St. Joseph Community Chorus. Not only will it be performing its annual “Christmas at the Cathedral” concert, but the group also will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its collaborator, the Fountain City Brass Band. The concerts will be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the St. Joseph Cathedral, 519 N. 10th St. Tickets to the concert are $20 to $22 and are free for students. They are available online at stjoechorus.org/tickets or the door.
RRT to host “The Polar Express: Pajama Party”: The call for hot chocolate and a memorable ride will be answered by Robidoux Resident Theatre at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. It will feature dining car servers welcoming people to the preshow cocoa party, where young travelers will enjoy hot cocoa before embarking on a special screening of the film “The Polar Express.” Tickets are $15 to $19.
Maria The Mexican to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: It’s been a while since the band Maria The Mexican graced a St. Joseph stage. That will change when the group comes to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Tickets are $15 at the door. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: There’s only one new movie in theaters this weekend and it’s a big one. “Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13) has Jake Sully and Ney’tiri (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana) leaving their home with their family and exploring the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat resurfaces.
