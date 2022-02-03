First Saturdays kick off February in Downtown St. Joseph: Several businesses in Downtown St. Joseph will be spreading the love in the area with specials and celebrations kicking off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. February's First Saturday event will feature events like yoga at Hazel’s Coffee Bar, 310 N. Third St., at 8:30 a.m., making bookmarks with Creative Arts Productions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 128 S. Eighth St. and new drinks at Alchemy Tea Co., 617 Felix St.
Mokaska Coffee to host Valentine’s Box Party: Mokaska Coffee invites people out for a night of nostalgia. Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, it will host a Valentine’s Day box party, similar to how you likely made them in grade school. The venue will have lots of resources for designing boxes and making Valentines, but people will have to bring their own boxes to decorate. A “Best Box” contest will follow at 9 p.m.
Grindstone Creek to play birthday bash: In its almost decade-long run, Grindstone Creek has become the St. Joseph music scene’s most dependable rock band. Consisting of members with their hands in multiple projects, the group is a melting pot of influences, from country to southern rock to metal. The band will celebrate bassist Jason Johnson’s birthday with a “50th Birthday Bash” concert at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. The rock band Monday’s Child will open. Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Sk8bar to host folk-punk concert: In its second week of operating, Sk8bar is bringing some local folk-punk spirit as it welcomes the band Killer City and Ben Constable to its bar and venue at 501 Francis St. at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Admission is $3. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: The guys from the original MTV show team up with some new faces in “Jackass Forever” (R, in theaters only) as they perform a new set of pranks and stunts. The moon is the villain in “Moonfall” (PG-13, in theaters only) as characters played by Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry, John Bradley and Michael Pena try to stop a mysterious force from causing the moon to slam into Earth.
