‘80s hair metal cover band to throw birthday celebration: For the ‘80s hair metal cover band Stranger Than Paradise, they’re looking to celebrate the birthday of Cafe Acoustic co-owner Christina Grimes with a rockin’ good time. Performing at the “Birthday Bash for Mama Bear,” Stranger Than Paradise will break out both classic and deep cut ‘80s hair metal songs starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. Admission to the show is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
River Bluff to host single release party: The duo of Tyler and Cheyenne Giles will celebrate the release of their new single, “Time Don’t Heal,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at River Bluff Brewing Co., 1224 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Alchemy Tea to host “Blooming Tea Event”: Coinciding with its neighbors, the home decor store Nesting Goods’ open house, Alchemy Tea will host its special “Blooming Tea Event” starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the location at 617 Felix St. The one-day-only event will have the business serving flowering herbal tea balls, allowing customers to watch a flower rehydrate in a tea cup and then enjoying the flavored tea it makes. The event is open to all ages.
Kansas City folk-bluegrass singers come to Unplugged: Mixing folk, western, bluegrass and punk, the sounds of Johnny Lawhorn and special guest Marty Bush will come to Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., on its “Lonesome as Hell Tour” at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. There is no cover. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters and Streaming: The Foo Fighters star in the horror-comedy “Studio 666” (R. In Theaters Only) where they find themselves grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of their album and the lives of the band. On Netflix, Tyler Perry returns to his signature role in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” (TV-MA. On Netflix) where she deals with family drama as it erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. The popular Taylor Adams novel “No Exit” (R. On Hulu) gets a film adaptation as four strangers are stranded during a snow storm and it turns out one of them has a kidnapped child in their van.
