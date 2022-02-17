St. Joseph Antique Show & Vintage Market Returns to Civic Arena: It’s all about the thrill of the hunt at the St. Joseph Antique Show & Vintage Market. Coming back to the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St., more than 60 dealers from five states, as well as free appraisals for items, will be offering goods from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. Admission to the show is $8 for adults and free for children 16 and younger. People wanting appraisals are limited to two items per person.
Hazel’s to host Comedy Show: Four Kansas City comedians will be cracking audiences up at Hazel’s Downtown, 310 N. Third St, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The stand-up comedy lineup includes Dustin Slentz, Josh Shirley, Amber Lehman and Davis DeRock. Advance tickets are $10 and available by visiting the link at http://www.facebook.com/hazelsdowntown or $15 at the door.
Cafe Acoustic to host Blacklight Dance: DJ Diehard will be throwing back the hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s with Cafe Acoustic Blacklight Throwback Dance Party. It will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Mokaska Coffee to play “The Newlywed Game”: You don’t have to be married to play this live version of the popular game show. Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., welcomes all couples — married or not married, newlywed or not so newlywed — to test their knowledge of their likes and dislikes, dreams and goals. Tickets are $40 per couple and includes 2 drink tickets, a charcuterie box and a “Best Couple Ever” prize basket for the winners. Only 15 couples can enter and can register at http://www.mokaska.com/shop/newlywed-game-tickets.
In Theaters: In the movie adaptation of the popular video game, “Uncharted” (PG-13. In Theaters Only.) follows street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) who is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a lost fortune. The comedy “Dog” (PG-13. In Theaters Only.) pairs two former Army Rangers, Briggs (Channing Tatum) and the dog Lulu, as they go on the road trip of a lifetime.
