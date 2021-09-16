South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend: After getting canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the South Side Fall Festival’s weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 17 to 19. Operating under the theme of “Everyday Heroes,” the festival will honor those who continue to help the area get through a raging pandemic. The event will include a parade, fireworks, live music and food. It is free and open to the public.
Hawkfest brings blues, jazz to Downtown St. Joseph: The second combination of the Coleman Hawkins Blues and Jazz Festivals looks to lighten up Downtown St. Joseph. Combining both local and regional talent, the two-day festival returns after a one-year hiatus to highlight some of the best performers in their respective genres. It will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, and 1:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
Smithsonian Day offers free museum access to all: On Saturday, select museums in St. Joseph will be open for the annual Smithsonian Day. Included in those museum is the Pony Express National Museum, 914 Penn St., which will have re-enactors and author Gary Westcott. The Pony Express Events Center also will be giving out commemorative Pony Express 160th Anniversary wooden tickets and some will receive a collectible First Day Cover stamped with a July 19, 1960, while supplies last. Other participating museums will include the Robidoux Row Museum, St. Joseph Museums and Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, among others.
Freight Train Rabbit Killer returns to Magoon’s: The gothic folk music of the masked Kansas City duo Freight Train Rabbit Killer returns to Magoon’s, 632 S. 8th St., at 9 p.m. on Saturday on its outdoor stage. Mr. and The Mrs. will open. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In Theaters: In “Copshop” (R. In Theaters) Frank Grillo plays a wily con artist on the run from a lethal assassin (played by Gerard Butler) and a rookie cop (played by Alexis Louder) gets caught in the chase. “Cry Macho” (PG-13. In Theaters and streaming on HBO Max), Clint Eastwood plays a washed-up rodeo star who teaches a young boy what it means to be a good man.
