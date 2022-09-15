Tito Puente Jr. to perform at Missouri Theater: Twenty-two years after his legendary father’s death, Tito Puente Jr. is honoring his legacy in the best way — by bringing people to their feet. He will be performing with his Latin Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The show is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association. Tickets for the show range from $18 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend: The South Side Fall Festival’s weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 16 to 18. Operating under the theme of “Childhood Games,” the festival will throw it back to whatever people deem nostalgic, from board games to “Pac-Man” to “Halo.” The event will include a parade, fireworks, live music and food. It is free and open to the public.
Rising alt-rock band to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: Following in the footsteps of bands like Paramore, The Runaways and AFI, the alt-rock band Doll Skin has been making a name for itself. Coming off of an opening spot for Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup, the band will play a headlining gig at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. It is open to everyone 18 and older.
Local museums offer free access to all: On Saturday, select museums in St. Joseph will be open for the annual Museum Day created by Smithsonian. Included in those museums is the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m.; Robidoux Row Museum, 219 E. Poulin St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., among others.
In Theaters: The horror movie “X” gets a prequel as Mia Goth stars in “Pearl” (R) about how the main character became a vicious killer. “Running The Bases” (PG) has a small-town baseball facing opposition from his school’s superintendent because of his faith-based coaching. Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star as two detectives in the West End of 1950s London in the comedy “See How They Run” (PG-13). Viola Davis stars as the leader of a group of all-female warriors who protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in “The Woman King” (PG-13).
