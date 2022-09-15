Doll Skin

The band Doll Skin will perform at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall on Sunday

Tito Puente Jr. to perform at Missouri Theater: Twenty-two years after his legendary father’s death, Tito Puente Jr. is honoring his legacy in the best way — by bringing people to their feet. He will be performing with his Latin Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The show is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association. Tickets for the show range from $18 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.

South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend: The South Side Fall Festival’s weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 16 to 18. Operating under the theme of “Childhood Games,” the festival will throw it back to whatever people deem nostalgic, from board games to “Pac-Man” to “Halo.” The event will include a parade, fireworks, live music and food. It is free and open to the public.

