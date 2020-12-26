When the pandemic hit, my apartment was in disarray.
While my apartment has a massive desk to do work, my partner and I were often faced with sharing it to get things done.
That meant that one person would often be using a flat surface like a coffee table, lap or dresser to use our computer — none of which served as optimal workspaces for long periods.
Using a Work From Home Desk ($393, work fromhomedesks.com), an ergonomic, modular desk that can be built and taken apart within minutes, I wish I knew this existed earlier because it has, and I do not use this phrase lightly, made our lives much easier.
The way Work From Home Desk operates is it comes in two wooden, breakaway, slab-like pieces. There are three wall pieces that hook together to form the base of the desk, with several other pieces (the desktop, cable management tray, side stands) that lock with wooden pieces to form a pleasing, sturdy workspace.
While you might feel like a little kid locking wood pieces together like it was a Melissa & Doug puzzle, the sturdiness of the desk is noticeable once you put a computer and monitor on it, with little to no wobbling. I’ve spent decades in high school and college working off of cheap, poorly engineered desks made from pressed wood clippings. This is not that, as it’s made in America from birch plywood.
One of the best features is the versatility of the piece. While my partner and I have a big height difference, we can adjust the desk to our size. If I’m feeling like I’ve been sitting too long, I also can adjust to a standing desk.
By far, the best feature is the desk’s ability to be taken apart and stored away. For apartments with limited space, a desk can be a liability when it’s not used. To be able to put it away when you’re not on the clock is a huge space saver.
While the price may give you pause, this is a worthy investment for people in need of a workspace, but lacking in space in their homes. I couldn’t recommend it more.